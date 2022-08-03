Mads Mikkelsen and Jesse Eisenberg Honoured at 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival

SARAJEVO: Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo for his contribution to the art of film, while the American Academy Award-nominated actor, director, playwright and author Jesse Eisenberg will be presented with the Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival .

As it was previously announced, Swedish director and writer Ruben Östlund will also be presented with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo before the screening of his film Triangle of Love, which will open the festival.

The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival will be held 12 – 19 August 2022.