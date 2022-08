CineLink - Avant Premiere Series 2022 to Present New Series Directed by Danis Tanović, Aida Begić and Sonja Prosenc

SARAJEVO: Six drama series from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part in the Avant Premiere Series programme within the CineLink – the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival (12 – 19 August 2022). Danis Tanović, Aida Begić and Sonja Prosenc are among the directors of these series.

The festival will show the first two episodes of these highly anticipated regional drama series.

Avant Premiere Series Selection:

Metropolitans / Metropolitanci (Croatia) S01E01, S01E02

Created by Dario Vince

Directed by Igor Šeregi

Produced by Ring produkcija d.o.o. for HRT



Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2 / Mama i tata se igraju rata 2 (Serbia) S02E01, S02E02

Created by Gordan Kičić

Directed by Gordan Kičić, Mina Đukić, Marko Manojlović

Produced by Filmkombajn, RTS



The Clinch / U klinču (Serbia) S01E01, S01E02

Created by Aljoša Ćeranić, Miloš Avramović

Directed by Danilo Bećković, Nebojša Radosavljević

Produced by Režim



The Fall / Pad (Serbia) S01E01, S01E02

Directed by Bojan Vuletić

Produced by Firefly Productions



The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) S01E01, S01E02

Created by Danis Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo

Directed by Danis Tanović, Aida Begić

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba for BH CONTENT LAB, BH Telecom



Trigrad (Slovenia) S01E01, S01E02

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by RTV Slovenia