Docu Talents from the East 2022 Announces Selected Projects

The list includes projects from Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Hungary.
Docu Talents from the East is organised by the Ji.hlava Documentary International Film Festival in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival.
CineLink is the industry programme of the Sarajevo Film Festival, which will take place 12 – 19 August 2022.
Docu Talents from the East 2022 Selected Projects:
What Is to Be Done? (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost
So Far from Mikulov (Czech Republic, Slovakia, USA)
Directed by Marie Dvořáková
Produced by Evolution Films
Yoyogi (Estonia, Japan)
Directed by Max Golomidov
Produced by Allfilm
Street Poets (Poland)
Directed by Edyta Adamczak, Michał Mądracki
Produced by MML studio
Between Revolutions (Romania, Iran, Croatia, Qatar)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Produced by Activ Docs
The Boundaries of Fidelity (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Diana Fabiánová
Produced by Dayhey
Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine)
Directed by Lesia Diak
You Know It’s Going to Be about War (working title) (Norway, Ukraine)
Directed by Olha Tsybulska
Tomorrow (Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Iran)
Directed by Khosro Khosravi
Produced by DocNomads
Click HERE for the press release.