Docu Talents from the East 2022 Announces Selected Projects

SARAJEVO: Nine Central and Eastern European documentaries in postproduction will be showcased at the Docu Talents from the East 2022 within the CineLink Industry Days on 15 August 2022.

The list includes projects from Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Docu Talents from the East is organised by the Ji.hlava Documentary International Film Festival in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival.

CineLink is the industry programme of the Sarajevo Film Festival, which will take place 12 – 19 August 2022.

Docu Talents from the East 2022 Selected Projects:

What Is to Be Done? (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost

So Far from Mikulov (Czech Republic, Slovakia, USA)

Directed by Marie Dvořáková

Produced by Evolution Films

Yoyogi (Estonia, Japan)

Directed by Max Golomidov

Produced by Allfilm

Street Poets (Poland)

Directed by Edyta Adamczak, Michał Mądracki

Produced by MML studio

Between Revolutions (Romania, Iran, Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Produced by Activ Docs

The Boundaries of Fidelity (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Diana Fabiánová

Produced by Dayhey

Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine)

Directed by Lesia Diak

You Know It’s Going to Be about War (working title) (Norway, Ukraine)

Directed by Olha Tsybulska

Tomorrow (Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Iran)

Directed by Khosro Khosravi

Produced by DocNomads

