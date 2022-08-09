09-08-2022

Docu Talents from the East 2022 Announces Selected Projects

By
    SARAJEVO: Nine Central and Eastern European documentaries in postproduction will be showcased at the Docu Talents from the East 2022 within the CineLink Industry Days on 15 August 2022.

    The list includes projects from Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Hungary.

    Docu Talents from the East is organised by the Ji.hlava Documentary International Film Festival in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival.

    CineLink is the industry programme of the Sarajevo Film Festival, which will take place 12 – 19 August 2022.

    Docu Talents from the East 2022 Selected Projects:

    What Is to Be Done? (Croatia)
    Directed by Goran Dević
    Produced by Petnaesta umjetnost

    So Far from Mikulov (Czech Republic, Slovakia, USA)
    Directed by Marie Dvořáková
    Produced by Evolution Films

    Yoyogi (Estonia, Japan)
    Directed by Max Golomidov
    Produced by Allfilm

    Street Poets (Poland)
    Directed by Edyta Adamczak, Michał Mądracki
    Produced by MML studio

    Between Revolutions (Romania, Iran, Croatia, Qatar)
    Directed by Vlad Petri
    Produced by Activ Docs

    The Boundaries of Fidelity (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Diana Fabiánová
    Produced by Dayhey

    Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine)
    Directed by Lesia Diak
    You Know It’s Going to Be about War (working title) (Norway, Ukraine)
    Directed by Olha Tsybulska

    Tomorrow (Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Iran)
    Directed by Khosro Khosravi
    Produced by DocNomads

