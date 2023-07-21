FESTIVALS: Sarajevo Film Festival 2023 Announces Competition Programmes

A total of 935 films were submitted to the festival, including 200 feature films, 235 documentaries, and 500 short and student films.
The feature, documentary, short and student film competitions will screen 22 world, two international, 22 regional and three national premieres.
The Sarajevo Film Festival competition programme is open for films and filmmakers from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.
Competition Programme – Feature Film:
Europa (Austria)
Directed by Sudabeh Mortezai
Medium (Greece)
Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi
Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary
Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)
Directed by Sofia Exarchou
Produced by Homemade Films
Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart
Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry / Merle merle mûre (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Swiss Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
Directed by Andrei Tănase
Produced by Domestic Film
Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut Français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab
La Palisiada (Ukraine)
Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
Directed by Vladimir Perišić
Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France) Out of competition
Directed by Una Gunjak
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages
Guardians of the Formula / Cuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia) Out of competition
Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
Produced by United Media, Cobra Film
Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency
Rumi (Turkey) TV series, Out of competition
Directed by Can Ulkaj
