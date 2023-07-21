21-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Sarajevo Film Festival 2023 Announces Competition Programmes

By

    SARAJEVO: A total of 49 films will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards in the four competition sections of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, which will be held 11 – 18 August 2023.

    A total of 935 films were submitted to the festival, including 200 feature films, 235 documentaries, and 500 short and student films.

    The feature, documentary, short and student film competitions will screen 22 world, two international, 22 regional and three national premieres.

    The Sarajevo Film Festival competition programme is open for films and filmmakers from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

    Competition Programme – Feature Film:

    Europa (Austria)
    Directed by Sudabeh Mortezai

    Medium (Greece)
    Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi

    Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu 
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Sofia Exarchou
    Produced by Homemade Films
    Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart
    Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry / Merle merle mûre (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani
    Produced by Swiss Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
    Directed by Andrei Tănase 
    Produced by Domestic Film
    Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut Français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab

    La Palisiada (Ukraine)
    Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

    Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
    Directed by Vladimir  Perišić
    Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
    Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)  Out of competition
    Directed by Una Gunjak
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton SarajevoFilm Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

    Guardians of the Formula / Cuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia)  Out of competition
    Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
    Produced by United Media, Cobra Film
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Rumi (Turkey)  TV series, Out of competition
    Directed by Can Ulkaj

    Click HERE for the Documentary, Short Film and Student Film Competition Programmes.

    Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Sarajevo FF Announces Nominations for Heart of Sarajevo Awards for TV Series