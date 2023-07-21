FESTIVALS: Sarajevo Film Festival 2023 Announces Competition Programmes

SARAJEVO: A total of 49 films will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards in the four competition sections of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival , which will be held 11 – 18 August 2023.

A total of 935 films were submitted to the festival, including 200 feature films, 235 documentaries, and 500 short and student films.

The feature, documentary, short and student film competitions will screen 22 world, two international, 22 regional and three national premieres.



The Sarajevo Film Festival competition programme is open for films and filmmakers from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Competition Programme – Feature Film:

Europa (Austria)

Directed by Sudabeh Mortezai

Medium (Greece)

Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Exarchou

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart

Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry / Merle merle mûre (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Swiss Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)

Directed by Andrei Tănase

Produced by Domestic Film

Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut Français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab

La Palisiada (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)

Directed by Vladimir Perišić

Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France) Out of competition

Directed by Una Gunjak

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

Guardians of the Formula / Cuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia) Out of competition

Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić

Produced by United Media, Cobra Film

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency

Rumi (Turkey) TV series, Out of competition

Directed by Can Ulkaj

