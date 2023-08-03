FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2023: Dušan Kasalica Returns to Sarajevo with Primavera

SARAJEVO: Montenegrin film director Dušan Kasalica will present his sophomore feature project Primavera at the CineLink Co-production Market (12 - 17 August 2023) of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival (11 – 18 August 2023). Kasalica’s debut feature The Elegy of Laurel, made by Meander Film and Non-Aligned Films , premiered in the Competition Programme of the Sarajevo FF in 2021.

Once again, Kasalica turns to the world of magic and mystery to tell a seemingly everyday story of a young couple who decide to abort their female baby because of family pressure. Years pass after that incident, the couple goes on and, in a few years, they have a baby boy everybody wanted, but suddenly one day a son who was everything a parent could hope for turns into a girl. Is this a chance for the couple to repair their relationship and make up for the past?

Jelena Angelovska of Meander Film is producing with a budget set at 710,000 EUR, of which 80,000 EUR is already in place due to project development support from the Film Centre of Montenegro and a MEDIA mini slate.

Principal photography is planned for the autumn of 2024, and it will take place in Montenegro, mainly around the city of Nikšić.

The producers are looking for coproducers (mainly from Western Europe), distributors and world sales. All territories except for Montenegro are available at the moment.

Production Information:

Producer:

Meander Film (Montenegro)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Dušan Kasalica

Writer: Dušan Kasalica