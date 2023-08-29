GRANTS: Ministry of Culture of Kanton Sarajevo Announces Grants

SARAJEVO: The Ministry of Culture of Kanton Sarajevo has distributed 414,658 EUR / 811,000 KM as production grants for feature films, long documentaries and short films. The biggest grants went to new projects by Danis Tanović and Aida Begić.

Sreća directed by Aida Begić and produced by Film House, and Prije ljeta directed by Danis Tanović received 102,258 EUR / 200,000 KM each.

Tanović's project is produced by Croatian Propeler Film and coproduced by Bosnian Obala Art Center, Slovenian Tramal Films and Serbian Baš Čelik. It is already supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia and Film Fund Sarajevo, and it also received a MEDIA development funding.

The grants were announced on 10 August 2023.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.