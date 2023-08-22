22-08-2023

FESTIVALS: Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry Wins Sarajevo Film Festival 2023

By
    Industry Day winners Industry Day winners credit: SFF

    SARAJEVO: Swiss/Georgian Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani received the Heart of Sarajevo Award for Best Feature Film at the 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (11-18 August 2023).

    Thirteen awards have been presented to 11 films at the end of a turbulent edition that managed to exceed expectations, but at the same time, came to a complete stop on 16 August 2023 when a Day of Mourning was announced for the terrifying murder that took place days before in Gradačac.

    The Hungarian project My Mother, the Monster by Olivér Rudolf won the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at Cinelink Co-production Market.

    The winners of the 21st edition of CineLink Industry Days were announced on 17 August 2023. CineLink Industry Days is a hub for film professionals in Southeast Europe and serves as an umbrella platform for multiple programmes that cover everything from lectures and conferences to coproduction market and development programmes.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    JURIES AWARDS:

    Competition Programme – Feature Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani
    Produced by Alva Film, Takes Film

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
    Philip Sotnychenko for La Palisiada (Ukraine)

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
    Ekaterine Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
    Jovan Ginić in Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
    Directed by Vladimir  Perišić
    Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
    Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
    Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
    Produced by Rt dobrenade
    Coproduced by URGH!, Set Sail Films, TV Slovenija
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:
    Valerija (Croatia)
    Directed by Sara Jurinčić

    Human Rights Award:
    Silence of Reason (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Kumjana Novakova
    Produced by Medea
    Coproduced by Pravo Ljudski
    Supportedby the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo

    Special Jury Award:
    Fairy Garden (Hungary, Romania, Croatia)
    Directed by Gergő Somogyvári
    Produced by New Retina Productions Kft.
    Coproduced by Restart, Avanpost, CampfilmKft.
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Competition Programme – Short Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
    27 (Hungary, France)
    Directed by BalázsTurai

    Competition Programme – Student Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
    Falling (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)
    Directed by Anna Gyimesi

    Jury Special Mention:
    Short Cut Grass (Croatia)
    Directed by David Gašo

    Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
    De Facto (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Selma Doborac

    Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
    Mark Cousins (director and screenwriter)
    Lynne Ramsay (director, screenwriter and producer)
    Charlie Kaufman (screenwriter, director and producer)

    TV SERIES AWARDS:

    Best Drama Series:
    The Hollow (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Created by DanisTanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo
    Directed by DanisTanović, Aida Begić
    Produced by BH Content Lab

    Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series:
    Jovana Stojiljković in Vera (Serbia)
    Directed by Nedeljko Kovačić
    Produced by Radio Television of Serbia

    Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series:
    Feđa Štukan in The Hollow

    Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
    Ida Keškić in The Hollow

    Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
    Boris Ler in The Hollow

    The Rising Star:
    Denis Murić in Golden Boy (Serbia)
    Directed by Ognjen Janković
    Produced by Telekom Srbija, mts.rs/O-Telekomu

    Best Director for an Episode of a Drama Series:
    Danis Tanović and Aida Begić for The Hollow

    Best Screenplay for an Episode of a Drama Series:
    Danis Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo, Nikola Kuprešanin and Adnan Lugonić for The Hollow

    Best Comedy Series:
    Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
    Created by Gordan Kičić
    Directed by Gordan Kičić
    Produced by the Radio Television of Serbia

    Best Director in a Comedy Series:
    Gordan Kičić for Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

    Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series:
    Gvozden Đurić, Marko Manojlović and Gordan Kičić for Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

    Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series:
    Nina Janković Dičić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

    Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series:
    Gordan Kičić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

    Rising Star in a Comedy Series:
    Aleksej Bjelogrlić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

    PARTNERS AWARDS:

    Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

    “Ivica Matić” Awards:
    Predrag Doder (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

    Elma Tataragić (scriptwriter) for The Happiest Man in the World /  Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
    Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo

    Amra Bakšić Čamo and Adis Đapo of SCCA/pro.ba, coproducers of The Happiest Man in the World

    BH Film Student Programme Award:

    Best BH Student Film:
    Dead Knot
    Directed by Ismira Mašić

    Special Jury Award:
    Trend
    Directed by Emina Zubčević

    Special Jury Mention:
    Where Are the Los Cats Going?
    Directed by Amar Komić

    Pack & Pitch:

    The CineLink Award:
    Searching for Thule (Greece)
    Directed by Yannis Karpouzi

    Special Mention:
    Kobajagi – Playground Tactics for a Revolution (Serbia)
    Directed by Sava Reljin
    Produced by Ivan Stepanović

    European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2023:
    How I Learned to Hang Laundry (Slovenia)
    Directed by Barbara Zemljić

    Cineuropa Prize:
    Medium (Greece)
    Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi

    CICAE Award:
    Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu 
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

    21th CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

    CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

    Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
    My Mother, the Monster (Hungary)
    Directed by Olivér Rudolf
    Produced by Kino Alfa

    Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:
    Primavera (Montenegro)
    Directed by Dušan Kasalica
    Produced by Meander Film

    Film Centre of Montenegro CineLink Award:
    A Long Embrace (Greece)
    Directed by Gabriel Tzafka
    Produced by Wild at Heart

    ARTEKino International Prize:
    Antonivka (Ukraine)
    Directed by Kateryna Gornostai
    Produced by Moon Man LLC

    CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET & CINELINK DRAMA:

    Female Voices CineLink Award (Sponsored by Slovenian Film Centre):
    Connections (Serbia)
    Created by Tea Korolija, Maja Todorović, Srđan Šaper
    Produced by Adrenalin

    CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:

    Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
    Adventures of a Turbo Folk Princess (North Macedonia, Bulgaria)
    Created by Andrey Volkashin, Peter Vulchev
    Produced by OXO Production

    TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
    Amazons of Istanbul (Turkey)
    Created by Nisan Dağ, Müge Özen
    Produced by Solis Film

    CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

    TRT Award:
    As If You Were Never Here (Israel, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Eti Tsicko
    Produced by Lama Films
    Coproduced by IntrigóInternazionale, 20 Steps

    Post Republic Award:
    One of Those Days When Henne Dies (Turkey)
    Directed by Murat Fıratoğlu
    Produced by Nefes Films

    CineLink Think-Film Impact Award:
    Kanto (Turkey)
    Directed by Ensar Altay
    Produced by Fikirdöküm

    DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:

    Avanpost Award:
    Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement (Georgia)
    Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
    Produced by ArtWay Film

    Cat & Docs Award:
    Your Life Without Me (Hungary, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Rubi
    Produced by Somnus Film

    HBO Max Award:
    Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement (Georgia)
    Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

    Produced by ArtWay Film
    Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival Award:
    Pavillion 6 (Croatia)
    Directed by Goran Dević
    Produced by 15th Art Productions

    East Silver Caravan Award:
    Your Life Without Me (Hungary)
    Directed by Anna Rubi
    Produced by Somnus Film

    DOK Leipzig Preview Award:
    Pavillion 6 (Croatia)
    Directed by Goran Dević
    Produced by 15th Art Productions

    Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    Latest from Tina Kalinić

    More in this category:« Docu Talents from the East 2023 Announces Winners at CineLink