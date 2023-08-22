FESTIVALS: Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry Wins Sarajevo Film Festival 2023

Thirteen awards have been presented to 11 films at the end of a turbulent edition that managed to exceed expectations, but at the same time, came to a complete stop on 16 August 2023 when a Day of Mourning was announced for the terrifying murder that took place days before in Gradačac.
The Hungarian project My Mother, the Monster by Olivér Rudolf won the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at Cinelink Co-production Market.
The winners of the 21st edition of CineLink Industry Days were announced on 17 August 2023. CineLink Industry Days is a hub for film professionals in Southeast Europe and serves as an umbrella platform for multiple programmes that cover everything from lectures and conferences to coproduction market and development programmes.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
JURIES AWARDS:
Competition Programme – Feature Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film, Takes Film
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
Philip Sotnychenko for La Palisiada (Ukraine)
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
Ekaterine Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
Jovan Ginić in Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
Directed by Vladimir Perišić
Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Competition Programme – Documentary Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
Produced by Rt dobrenade
Coproduced by URGH!, Set Sail Films, TV Slovenija
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:
Valerija (Croatia)
Directed by Sara Jurinčić
Human Rights Award:
Silence of Reason (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Kumjana Novakova
Produced by Medea
Coproduced by Pravo Ljudski
Supportedby the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo
Special Jury Award:
Fairy Garden (Hungary, Romania, Croatia)
Directed by Gergő Somogyvári
Produced by New Retina Productions Kft.
Coproduced by Restart, Avanpost, CampfilmKft.
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Competition Programme – Short Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
27 (Hungary, France)
Directed by BalázsTurai
Competition Programme – Student Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
Falling (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)
Directed by Anna Gyimesi
Jury Special Mention:
Short Cut Grass (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo
Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
De Facto (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Selma Doborac
Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
Mark Cousins (director and screenwriter)
Lynne Ramsay (director, screenwriter and producer)
Charlie Kaufman (screenwriter, director and producer)
TV SERIES AWARDS:
Best Drama Series:
The Hollow (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Created by DanisTanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo
Directed by DanisTanović, Aida Begić
Produced by BH Content Lab
Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series:
Jovana Stojiljković in Vera (Serbia)
Directed by Nedeljko Kovačić
Produced by Radio Television of Serbia
Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series:
Feđa Štukan in The Hollow
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Ida Keškić in The Hollow
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Boris Ler in The Hollow
The Rising Star:
Denis Murić in Golden Boy (Serbia)
Directed by Ognjen Janković
Produced by Telekom Srbija, mts.rs/O-Telekomu
Best Director for an Episode of a Drama Series:
Danis Tanović and Aida Begić for The Hollow
Best Screenplay for an Episode of a Drama Series:
Danis Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo, Nikola Kuprešanin and Adnan Lugonić for The Hollow
Best Comedy Series:
Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
Created by Gordan Kičić
Directed by Gordan Kičić
Produced by the Radio Television of Serbia
Best Director in a Comedy Series:
Gordan Kičić for Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series:
Gvozden Đurić, Marko Manojlović and Gordan Kičić for Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series:
Nina Janković Dičić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series:
Gordan Kičić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
Rising Star in a Comedy Series:
Aleksej Bjelogrlić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2
PARTNERS AWARDS:
Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:
“Ivica Matić” Awards:
Predrag Doder (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)
Elma Tataragić (scriptwriter) for The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo
Amra Bakšić Čamo and Adis Đapo of SCCA/pro.ba, coproducers of The Happiest Man in the World
BH Film Student Programme Award:
Best BH Student Film:
Dead Knot
Directed by Ismira Mašić
Special Jury Award:
Trend
Directed by Emina Zubčević
Special Jury Mention:
Where Are the Los Cats Going?
Directed by Amar Komić
Pack & Pitch:
The CineLink Award:
Searching for Thule (Greece)
Directed by Yannis Karpouzi
Special Mention:
Kobajagi – Playground Tactics for a Revolution (Serbia)
Directed by Sava Reljin
Produced by Ivan Stepanović
European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2023:
How I Learned to Hang Laundry (Slovenia)
Directed by Barbara Zemljić
Cineuropa Prize:
Medium (Greece)
Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi
CICAE Award:
Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary
21th CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
My Mother, the Monster (Hungary)
Directed by Olivér Rudolf
Produced by Kino Alfa
Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:
Primavera (Montenegro)
Directed by Dušan Kasalica
Produced by Meander Film
Film Centre of Montenegro CineLink Award:
A Long Embrace (Greece)
Directed by Gabriel Tzafka
Produced by Wild at Heart
ARTEKino International Prize:
Antonivka (Ukraine)
Directed by Kateryna Gornostai
Produced by Moon Man LLC
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET & CINELINK DRAMA:
Female Voices CineLink Award (Sponsored by Slovenian Film Centre):
Connections (Serbia)
Created by Tea Korolija, Maja Todorović, Srđan Šaper
Produced by Adrenalin
CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:
Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
Adventures of a Turbo Folk Princess (North Macedonia, Bulgaria)
Created by Andrey Volkashin, Peter Vulchev
Produced by OXO Production
TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
Amazons of Istanbul (Turkey)
Created by Nisan Dağ, Müge Özen
Produced by Solis Film
CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:
TRT Award:
As If You Were Never Here (Israel, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Eti Tsicko
Produced by Lama Films
Coproduced by IntrigóInternazionale, 20 Steps
Post Republic Award:
One of Those Days When Henne Dies (Turkey)
Directed by Murat Fıratoğlu
Produced by Nefes Films
CineLink Think-Film Impact Award:
Kanto (Turkey)
Directed by Ensar Altay
Produced by Fikirdöküm
DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:
Avanpost Award:
Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement (Georgia)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Produced by ArtWay Film
Cat & Docs Award:
Your Life Without Me (Hungary, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Rubi
Produced by Somnus Film
HBO Max Award:
Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement (Georgia)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Produced by ArtWay Film
Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival Award:
Pavillion 6 (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by 15th Art Productions
East Silver Caravan Award:
Your Life Without Me (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Rubi
Produced by Somnus Film
DOK Leipzig Preview Award:
Pavillion 6 (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by 15th Art Productions