FESTIVALS: Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry Wins Sarajevo Film Festival 2023

SARAJEVO: Swiss/Georgian Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani received the Heart of Sarajevo Award for Best Feature Film at the 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (11-18 August 2023).

Thirteen awards have been presented to 11 films at the end of a turbulent edition that managed to exceed expectations, but at the same time, came to a complete stop on 16 August 2023 when a Day of Mourning was announced for the terrifying murder that took place days before in Gradačac.

The Hungarian project My Mother, the Monster by Olivér Rudolf won the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at Cinelink Co-production Market.

The winners of the 21st edition of CineLink Industry Days were announced on 17 August 2023. CineLink Industry Days is a hub for film professionals in Southeast Europe and serves as an umbrella platform for multiple programmes that cover everything from lectures and conferences to coproduction market and development programmes.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

JURIES AWARDS:

Competition Programme – Feature Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film, Takes Film

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:

Philip Sotnychenko for La Palisiada (Ukraine)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:

Ekaterine Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:

Jovan Ginić in Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)

Directed by Vladimir Perišić

Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:

Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Nemanja Vojinović

Produced by Rt dobrenade

Coproduced by URGH!, Set Sail Films, TV Slovenija

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:

Valerija (Croatia)

Directed by Sara Jurinčić

Human Rights Award:

Silence of Reason (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Kumjana Novakova

Produced by Medea

Coproduced by Pravo Ljudski

Supportedby the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo

Special Jury Award:

Fairy Garden (Hungary, Romania, Croatia)

Directed by Gergő Somogyvári

Produced by New Retina Productions Kft.

Coproduced by Restart, Avanpost, CampfilmKft.

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Competition Programme – Short Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:

27 (Hungary, France)

Directed by BalázsTurai

Competition Programme – Student Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:

Falling (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Anna Gyimesi

Jury Special Mention:

Short Cut Grass (Croatia)

Directed by David Gašo

Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:

De Facto (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Selma Doborac

Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:

Mark Cousins (director and screenwriter)

Lynne Ramsay (director, screenwriter and producer)

Charlie Kaufman (screenwriter, director and producer)

TV SERIES AWARDS:

Best Drama Series:

The Hollow (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Created by DanisTanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo

Directed by DanisTanović, Aida Begić

Produced by BH Content Lab

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series:

Jovana Stojiljković in Vera (Serbia)

Directed by Nedeljko Kovačić

Produced by Radio Television of Serbia

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series:

Feđa Štukan in The Hollow

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Ida Keškić in The Hollow

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Boris Ler in The Hollow

The Rising Star:

Denis Murić in Golden Boy (Serbia)

Directed by Ognjen Janković

Produced by Telekom Srbija, mts.rs/O-Telekomu

Best Director for an Episode of a Drama Series:

Danis Tanović and Aida Begić for The Hollow

Best Screenplay for an Episode of a Drama Series:

Danis Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo, Nikola Kuprešanin and Adnan Lugonić for The Hollow

Best Comedy Series:

Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

Created by Gordan Kičić

Directed by Gordan Kičić

Produced by the Radio Television of Serbia

Best Director in a Comedy Series:

Gordan Kičić for Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series:

Gvozden Đurić, Marko Manojlović and Gordan Kičić for Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series:

Nina Janković Dičić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series:

Gordan Kičić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

Rising Star in a Comedy Series:

Aleksej Bjelogrlić in Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2

PARTNERS AWARDS:

Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

“Ivica Matić” Awards:

Predrag Doder (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

Elma Tataragić (scriptwriter) for The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm

Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo

Amra Bakšić Čamo and Adis Đapo of SCCA/pro.ba, coproducers of The Happiest Man in the World

BH Film Student Programme Award:

Best BH Student Film:

Dead Knot

Directed by Ismira Mašić

Special Jury Award:

Trend

Directed by Emina Zubčević

Special Jury Mention:

Where Are the Los Cats Going?

Directed by Amar Komić

Pack & Pitch:

The CineLink Award:

Searching for Thule (Greece)

Directed by Yannis Karpouzi

Special Mention:

Kobajagi – Playground Tactics for a Revolution (Serbia)

Directed by Sava Reljin

Produced by Ivan Stepanović

European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2023:

How I Learned to Hang Laundry (Slovenia)

Directed by Barbara Zemljić

Cineuropa Prize:

Medium (Greece)

Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi

CICAE Award:

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

21th CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

My Mother, the Monster (Hungary)

Directed by Olivér Rudolf

Produced by Kino Alfa



Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:

Primavera (Montenegro)

Directed by Dušan Kasalica

Produced by Meander Film

Film Centre of Montenegro CineLink Award:

A Long Embrace (Greece)

Directed by Gabriel Tzafka

Produced by Wild at Heart

ARTEKino International Prize:

Antonivka (Ukraine)

Directed by Kateryna Gornostai

Produced by Moon Man LLC

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET & CINELINK DRAMA:

Female Voices CineLink Award (Sponsored by Slovenian Film Centre):

Connections (Serbia)

Created by Tea Korolija, Maja Todorović, Srđan Šaper

Produced by Adrenalin

CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:



Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:

Adventures of a Turbo Folk Princess (North Macedonia, Bulgaria)

Created by Andrey Volkashin, Peter Vulchev

Produced by OXO Production

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:

Amazons of Istanbul (Turkey)

Created by Nisan Dağ, Müge Özen

Produced by Solis Film

CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

TRT Award:

As If You Were Never Here (Israel, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Eti Tsicko

Produced by Lama Films

Coproduced by IntrigóInternazionale, 20 Steps



Post Republic Award:

One of Those Days When Henne Dies (Turkey)

Directed by Murat Fıratoğlu

Produced by Nefes Films

CineLink Think-Film Impact Award:

Kanto (Turkey)

Directed by Ensar Altay

Produced by Fikirdöküm

DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:

Avanpost Award:

Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Produced by ArtWay Film

Cat & Docs Award:

Your Life Without Me (Hungary, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Rubi

Produced by Somnus Film

HBO Max Award:

Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Produced by ArtWay Film

Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival Award:

Pavillion 6 (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by 15th Art Productions

East Silver Caravan Award:

Your Life Without Me (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Rubi

Produced by Somnus Film

DOK Leipzig Preview Award:

Pavillion 6 (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by 15th Art Productions