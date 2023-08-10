The biggest grant of 332,340 EUR / 650,000 KM went to Adis Bakrač's new project Čovjek iz prošlosti, produced by Happy End Story Productions.
SARAJEVO: Film Fund Sarajevo has announced the production, minority coproduction and development grants for 2023.
The biggest grant of 332,340 EUR / 650,000 KM went to Adis Bakrač's new project Čovjek iz prošlosti, produced by Happy End Story Productions.
The grants were announced on 7 August 2023.
Click HERE to see the grants chart.