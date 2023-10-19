PRODUCTION: Dino Mustafić in Production with Sophomore Feature The Pavilion

SARAJEVO: After a 20-year-long hiatus, Bosnian director Dino Mustafić, whose debut film Remake ( Refresh ) won a Special Mention at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2003, is currently in production with his second feature. The Pavilion / Paviljon is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia and Croatia, starring well-known actors Rade Šerbedžija, Miralem Zubčević, Mirjana Karanović and Ermin Bravo.

The Pavilion is a story of a group of nursing home residents who, after years of worsening life conditions, decide to start an uprising against doctors and the administration. They have arms, now they also have hostages, and when the police get involved, the negotiations are hard as they have nothing to lose.

The script was written by famed Croatian journalist and writer Viktor Ivančić together with Emir Imamović.

Mustafa Mustafić of Bosnian Panglas is producing in coproduction with Bojana Maljević of Serbian Monte Royal Pictures International, Dejan Krajcevski of Macedonian Krug Film and Igor Vranjković of Croatian Cine Planet. The project has been supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Film Center Serbia and the North Macedonia Film Agency.

As the estimated budget of 532,735 EUR is still not closed, the producers are happy to welcome additional partners as well as a sales agent.

The principal photography started on 13 September 2023 in Zenica, and the second part of the shoot is planned for mid-March 2024. The filming is taking place only in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Production Information:

Producer:

Panglas (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

MustafaMustafić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

MonteRoyal Pictures International (Serbia)

Krug Film (North Macedonia)

Cine Planet (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Dino Mustafić

Scriptwriters: Viktor Ivančić, Emir Imamović

DoPs: Mustafa Mustafić, Almir Đikoli

Production designer: Mirna Ler

Costume designer: Žaklina Krstevska

Make-up artist: Nina Bašić Sinđelić

Main cast: Rade Šerbedžija, Miralem Zubčević, Mirjana Karanović, Ermin Bravo