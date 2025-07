SARAJEVO: Al Jazeera Balkans , the regional leg of the Al Jazeera Media Network from Qatar, shuts down its operations in Sarajevo after 14 years.

The announcement was made on the official website of the news outlet that was broadcasting in Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian.

In a press release, Al Jazeera confirms that it will remain committed to reporting on the Balkans and the region on other platforms.