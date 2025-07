SARAJEVO: Emerging filmmakers and artists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Croatia, Slovenia, Kosovo, and Montenegro can apply to the 5th DOC-CAMP 2025, which will be held 3 – 7 September2025, at the Pecka Visitor Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The documentary summer camp welcomes first or second long documentaries or media art works in development. Its fifth edition invites artists to reflect and create at the intersection of body, landscape, and cinematic gesture.

The deadline for applications is 18 July 2025.

Click HERE for more information.