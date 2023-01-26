Sofia Meetings 2023 Extends Deadline for Works in Progress Applications

SOFIA: Projects in different stages of postproduction and completed films looking for a premiere can apply to the Works in Progress segment of the 20th Sofia Meetings till 31 January 2023.

The 20th edition of Sofia Meetings will be held 23 – 26 March 2023 within the 27th Sofia International Film Festival (16 – 26 March 2023).

Sofia Meetings has two parts: Feature Films Pitching (for first, second or third feature films looking for coproducers, sales and distribution), and Work in Progress (a showcase of the latest Bulgarian and regional feature and short films, and screenings of works by filmmakers whose projects have been presented at Sofia Meetings.).

