Sofia Meetings 2023 Extends Deadline for Works in Progress Applications

The 20th edition of Sofia Meetings will be held 23 – 26 March 2023 within the 27th Sofia International Film Festival (16 – 26 March 2023).
Sofia Meetings has two parts: Feature Films Pitching (for first, second or third feature films looking for coproducers, sales and distribution), and Work in Progress (a showcase of the latest Bulgarian and regional feature and short films, and screenings of works by filmmakers whose projects have been presented at Sofia Meetings.).
Click HERE for more information.