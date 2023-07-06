GRANTS: Bulgaria Announces Production Grants

SOFIA: The Bulgarian National Film Center has distributed 2,435,000 EUR to six feature film projects in the second production call of 2023.

The biggest grants went to two projects based on contemporary Bulgarian novels: Chamkoria directed by Victor Bojinov and produced by Talent Partners, and Porazeni directed by Peter Popzlatev and produced by Gala Films. The new project by Zornitsa Sophia also received support.

Among the six feature film projects backed for production, two are debut features.

Additionally, four short films received 160,000 EUR for production and eight projects received script development support of 120,000 EUR.

The grants were announced on 21 June 2023.

Click HERE for the grants chart.