Awards of 20th World Animation Film Festival in Varna

VARNA: The Japanese short film A Night at the Rest Area by Saki Muramoto won the Grand Prix at the 20th anniversary edition of the World Festival of Animated Film Varna , which screened 70 films in seven categories.

The award for best Bulgarian film went to The Artist's Daughter by Dimitar Dimitrov.

The Latvian film Hoof on Skaters directed by Ignas Meliunas received the Special Diploma for Children Film.

The first edition of the festival took place in October 1979. The following five biannual editions classified it as one of the most important animated film festivals in the world, organised under the patronage of the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA), together with Annecy, Zagreb, Ottawa and Hiroshima festivals. After the political and economic changes that took place in Bulgaria in 1989 the festival was interrupted till 2011.

The World Festival of Animated Film Varna was held 11 - 15 September 2024, organised by the World Festival of Animated Film Association and the Festival and Congress Center Varna with the support of the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Municipality of Varna.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix:

A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)

Directed by Saki Muramoto

Special Diploma for Short Films:

Beautiful Men (Belgium)

Directed by Nicolas Keppens

In the Shadow of a Cypress (Iran)

Directed by Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani

Best Bulgarian Film:

The Artist's Daughter (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Best Feature Film:

Sultana's Dream (Spain)

Directed by Isabel Herguera

Special Diploma for Feature Film:

Slide (USA)

Directed by Bill Plympton

Best Children's Film:

Impossible Maladies (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Tambellini, Alice Tambellini

Special Diploma for Children Film:

Hoof on Skaters (Latvia)

Directed by Ignas Meliunas

Best Horror Film:

Canard (Switzerland)

Directed by Elie Chapui

Special Diploma for Horror Film:

Crab (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Chielewski

Best Student Film:

It’s Just a Whole (Germany)

Directed by Bianca Scali

Special Diploma for Student Film:

To the Brink (United Kingdom)

Directed by Hugo Docking

The Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Connected (Bulgaria)

Directed by Simeon Sokerov, Sofia Sokerova

The Union of Bulgarian Artists Award:

Garlic Soup (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristiyan Zahariev