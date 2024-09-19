Awards of 20th World Animation Film Festival in Varna

The award for best Bulgarian film went to The Artist's Daughter by Dimitar Dimitrov.
The Latvian film Hoof on Skaters directed by Ignas Meliunas received the Special Diploma for Children Film.
The first edition of the festival took place in October 1979. The following five biannual editions classified it as one of the most important animated film festivals in the world, organised under the patronage of the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA), together with Annecy, Zagreb, Ottawa and Hiroshima festivals. After the political and economic changes that took place in Bulgaria in 1989 the festival was interrupted till 2011.
The World Festival of Animated Film Varna was held 11 - 15 September 2024, organised by the World Festival of Animated Film Association and the Festival and Congress Center Varna with the support of the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Municipality of Varna.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix:
A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)
Directed by Saki Muramoto
Special Diploma for Short Films:
Beautiful Men (Belgium)
Directed by Nicolas Keppens
In the Shadow of a Cypress (Iran)
Directed by Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani
Best Bulgarian Film:
The Artist's Daughter (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Best Feature Film:
Sultana's Dream (Spain)
Directed by Isabel Herguera
Special Diploma for Feature Film:
Slide (USA)
Directed by Bill Plympton
Best Children's Film:
Impossible Maladies (Italy)
Directed by Stefano Tambellini, Alice Tambellini
Special Diploma for Children Film:
Hoof on Skaters (Latvia)
Directed by Ignas Meliunas
Best Horror Film:
Canard (Switzerland)
Directed by Elie Chapui
Special Diploma for Horror Film:
Crab (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Chielewski
Best Student Film:
It’s Just a Whole (Germany)
Directed by Bianca Scali
Special Diploma for Student Film:
To the Brink (United Kingdom)
Directed by Hugo Docking
The Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
Connected (Bulgaria)
Directed by Simeon Sokerov, Sofia Sokerova
The Union of Bulgarian Artists Award:
Garlic Soup (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristiyan Zahariev