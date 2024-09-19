Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Varna

VARNA: A total of 16 feature films, 19 short fiction films and five fiction TV series are screening in the three official competitions of the 42th Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival , which is taking place in Varna from 19 to 26 September 2024.

Thirteen of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center. Eight films from the official competition are international coproductions: five have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation.

Five feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

The festival opened on 19 September 2024 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of the Palme d'or winner for short film in 2024, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević, which is a coproduction between Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia and France.

The highlights of the festival include special screenings of emblematic Bulgarian feature films made in the first years after the fall of the Socialist Regime, with a live commentary screening of Running Dogs (1989) by Lyudmil Todorov.

The panel discussion “Antifascism in Cinema. Poland and Bulgaria” will be accompanied by the screening of Binka Zhelyazkova’s The Last Word (1974), which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival, and it is part of the official tribute honouring the 80th birthday of renowned Bulgarian actress Tzvetana Maneva, whose image has inspired the festival's official poster.

The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

Feature Film Competition:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages

The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Nadejda Koseva

Produced by Borough Film

Coproduced by Coin Film Germany, the Bulgarian National Television, Right Solutions, Kinolight, Maxim 15, Magic Shop, Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Answer to All Questions (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho

Produced by Kontraplan

Coproduced by Nexus TV

Supported by the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, MIA Market – Rome, the Bulgarian National Film Center (for distribution)

Before I Forget (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanislav Donchev

Produced by Dynamic Arts

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Lekarska

Produced by Invictus – Kalinov Brothers

Coproduced by Transformers, Evala, Pro Films, K. F. Pro 13

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Yorgos Zois

Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films

Coproduced by Red Carpet

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Flux Laboratory Athens, Onassis Cultural Center

Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Artizm

Coproduced by Gemini, Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

The Capture (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Adi Voicu

Produced by Axel Film

Coproduced by Contrast Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre

Bo Nan Za (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Getov

Produced by CinEye Pictures

Coproduced by Mono Collective, Concept Studio, Sonus, Brod Film

Wedlock (Bulgaria)

Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva

Produced by Nuance Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Bring Me Home (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Genovski

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Coproduced by Prophoton

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Class 90 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boiko Boyanov

Produced by Miramar Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Wingless (Bulgaria)

Directed by Niki Iliev

Produced by Silver Light Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Burgas Municipality

Don’t Close Your Eyes (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Ralchevski

Produced by Itchy Rodent Films, Sinarhia

End of the River (Bulgaria, Ukraine)

Directed by Vasil Barkov

Produced by Magic Mount

Coproduced by Odesa Film Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Odesa Film Studio