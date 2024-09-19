19-09-2024

Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Varna

    Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Varna credit: graphic designer Nikolay N. Tonkoff

    VARNA: A total of 16 feature films, 19 short fiction films and five fiction TV series are screening in the three official competitions of the 42th Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival, which is taking place in Varna from 19 to 26 September 2024.

    Thirteen of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center. Eight films from the official competition are international coproductions: five have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation.

    Five feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

    The festival opened on 19 September 2024 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of the Palme d'or winner for short film in 2024, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević, which is a coproduction between Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia and France.

    The highlights of the festival include special screenings of emblematic Bulgarian feature films made in the first years after the fall of the Socialist Regime, with a live commentary screening of Running Dogs (1989) by Lyudmil Todorov.

    The panel discussion “Antifascism in Cinema. Poland and Bulgaria” will be accompanied by the screening of Binka Zhelyazkova’s The Last Word (1974), which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival, and it is part of the official tribute honouring the 80th birthday of renowned Bulgarian actress Tzvetana Maneva, whose image has inspired the festival's official poster.

    The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages

    The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Nadejda Koseva
    Produced by Borough Film
    Coproduced by Coin Film Germany, the Bulgarian National Television, Right Solutions, Kinolight, Maxim 15, Magic Shop, Doli Media Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    The Answer to All Questions (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho
    Produced by Kontraplan
    Coproduced by Nexus TV
    Supported by the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, MIA Market – Rome, the Bulgarian National Film Center (for distribution)

    Before I Forget (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stanislav Donchev
    Produced by Dynamic Arts
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Lekarska
    Produced by Invictus – Kalinov Brothers
    Coproduced by Transformers, Evala, Pro Films, K. F. Pro 13
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yorgos Zois
    Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
    Coproduced by Red Carpet
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Flux Laboratory Athens, Onassis Cultural Center

    Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
    Produced by Artizm
    Coproduced by Gemini, Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

    The Capture (Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by Adi Voicu
    Produced by Axel Film
    Coproduced by Contrast Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre

    Bo Nan Za (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey Getov
    Produced by CinEye Pictures
    Coproduced by Mono Collective, Concept Studio, Sonus, Brod Film

    Wedlock (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
    Produced by Nuance Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Bring Me Home (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Genovski
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Cop    roduced by Prophoton
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Class 90 (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Boiko Boyanov
    Produced by Miramar Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Wingless (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Niki Iliev
    Produced by Silver Light Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Burgas Municipality

    Don’t Close Your Eyes (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Ralchevski
    Produced by Itchy Rodent Films, Sinarhia

    End of the River (Bulgaria, Ukraine)
    Directed by Vasil Barkov
    Produced by Magic Mount
    Coproduced by Odesa Film Production
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Odesa Film Studio

