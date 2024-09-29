Triumph Wins 2024 Golden Rose National Film Festival

VARNA: Triumph by Kristina Grozeva and Peter Valchanov won the Best Film Award at the 42nd Golden Rose National Film Festival , which was held in Varna 19 – 26 September 2024. The film also received the Best Screenplay Award, the Best Actress Award (Maria Bakalova and Margita Gosheva), the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award and the Audience Award.

The Bulgarian/German coproduction The Trap directed by Nadejda Koseva received the Special Jury Award, the Best Cinematography Award (Kiril Prodanov) and the Best Actor Award (Alexander Trifonov).

Windless was presented with the Best Director Award (Pavel G. Vesnakov), the Youth Jury Award and the City of Varna Special Award.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

Jury Special Award:

The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Nadejda Koseva

Produced by Borough Film

Coproduced by Coin Film Germany, the Bulgarian National Television, Right Solutions, Kinolight, Maxim 15, Magic Shop, Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Director Award:

Pavel G. Vesnakov for Windless (Bulgaria)

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Eurimages

Best Script Award:

Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov and Decho Taralezhkov for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Best Cinematography Award:

Kiril Prodanov for The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Actress Award:

Maria Bakalova, Margita Gosheva for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Best Actor Award:

Alexander Trifonov for The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Composer Award:

Peter Dundakov for Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Yorgos Zois

Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films

Coproduced by Red Carpet

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Flux Laboratory Athens, the Onassis Cultural Center

City of Varna Special Award:

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Best Debut Feature:

Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Lekarska

Produced by Invictus – Kalinov Brothers

Coproduced by Transformers, Evala, Pro Film Bg, K. F. Pro 13

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Feature Film Special Mention:

Ivelina Mineva for the art direction and the production design of The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany), Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece) and Wedlock (Bulgaria)

Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:

Anxiety (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ilian Djevelekov

Produced by Miramar Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:

Тhe Reptiles (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Kristina Spassovska

Produced by Viktoria Films

Coproduced by Dublin Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Sofia Culture Programme, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region in partnership with the CNC and with the support of ACCA, Bordeaux Métropole

Short Film Special Mentions:

Nicole (Bulgaria)

Directed by Elena Toncheva

Produced by Plonj

Supported by the Bulgarian Culture Fund, the Sofia Municipality Culture Programme

2x2 (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Andrey Paounov

Produced by Chicken Milk Farm

Coproduced by Coin Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National FilmCenter, Film und Medienstiftung NRW

Filmautor Award for Short Fiction Film:

Nicole (Bulgaria)

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:

Wedlock (Bulgaria)

Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva

Produced by Nuance Film – Magdalena Ralcheva

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:

The Visit (Bulgaria)

Directed by Veselin Boydev

Produced by Contrast Films

Coproduced by Handplayed, RightSolutions, Sonus

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

AudienceAward:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Youth Jury Award:

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)