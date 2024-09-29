29-09-2024

Triumph Wins 2024 Golden Rose National Film Festival

    Triumph Wins 2024 Golden Rose National Film Festival credit: Golden Rose National Film Festival

    VARNA: Triumph by Kristina Grozeva and Peter Valchanov won the Best Film Award at the 42nd Golden Rose National Film Festival, which was held in Varna 19 – 26 September 2024. The film also received the Best Screenplay Award, the Best Actress Award (Maria Bakalova and Margita Gosheva), the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award and the Audience Award.

    The Bulgarian/German coproduction The Trap directed by Nadejda Koseva received the Special Jury Award, the Best Cinematography Award (Kiril Prodanov) and the Best Actor Award (Alexander Trifonov).

    Windless was presented with the Best Director Award (Pavel G. Vesnakov), the Youth Jury Award and the City of Varna Special Award.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

    Jury Special Award:
    The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Nadejda Koseva
    Produced by Borough Film
    Coproduced by Coin Film Germany, the Bulgarian National Television, Right Solutions, Kinolight, Maxim 15, Magic Shop, Doli Media Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Director Award:
    Pavel G. Vesnakov for Windless (Bulgaria)
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Eurimages

    Best Script Award:
    Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov and Decho Taralezhkov for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Kiril Prodanov for The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Actress Award:
    Maria Bakalova, Margita Gosheva for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

    Best Actor Award:
    Alexander Trifonov for The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Composer Award:
    Peter Dundakov for Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yorgos Zois
    Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
    Coproduced by Red Carpet
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Flux Laboratory Athens, the Onassis Cultural Center

    credit: Golden Rose National Film FestivalCity of Varna Special Award:
    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

    Best Debut Feature:
    Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Lekarska
    Produced by Invictus – Kalinov Brothers
    Coproduced by Transformers, Evala, Pro Film Bg, K. F. Pro 13
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Feature Film Special Mention:
    Ivelina Mineva for the art direction and the production design of The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany), Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece) and Wedlock (Bulgaria)

    Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
    Anxiety (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ilian Djevelekov
    Produced by Miramar Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
    Тhe Reptiles (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Kristina Spassovska
    Produced by Viktoria Films
    Coproduced by Dublin Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Sofia Culture Programme, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region in partnership with the CNC and with the support of ACCA, Bordeaux Métropole

    Short Film Special Mentions:

    Nicole (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Elena Toncheva
    Produced by Plonj
    Supported by the Bulgarian Culture Fund, the Sofia Municipality Culture Programme

    2x2 (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Andrey Paounov
    Produced by Chicken Milk Farm
    Coproduced by Coin Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National FilmCenter, Film und Medienstiftung NRW

    Filmautor Award for Short Fiction Film:
    Nicole (Bulgaria)

    Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

    Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
    Wedlock (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
    Produced by Nuance Film – Magdalena Ralcheva
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
    The Visit (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Veselin Boydev
    Produced by Contrast Films
    Coproduced by Handplayed, RightSolutions, Sonus
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    AudienceAward:
    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

    Youth Jury Award:
    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

