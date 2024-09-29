Triumph Wins 2024 Golden Rose National Film Festival

The Bulgarian/German coproduction The Trap directed by Nadejda Koseva received the Special Jury Award, the Best Cinematography Award (Kiril Prodanov) and the Best Actor Award (Alexander Trifonov).
Windless was presented with the Best Director Award (Pavel G. Vesnakov), the Youth Jury Award and the City of Varna Special Award.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU
Jury Special Award:
The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Nadejda Koseva
Produced by Borough Film
Coproduced by Coin Film Germany, the Bulgarian National Television, Right Solutions, Kinolight, Maxim 15, Magic Shop, Doli Media Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Director Award:
Pavel G. Vesnakov for Windless (Bulgaria)
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Eurimages
Best Script Award:
Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov and Decho Taralezhkov for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Best Cinematography Award:
Kiril Prodanov for The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Actress Award:
Maria Bakalova, Margita Gosheva for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Best Actor Award:
Alexander Trifonov for The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Composer Award:
Peter Dundakov for Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Yorgos Zois
Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
Coproduced by Red Carpet
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Flux Laboratory Athens, the Onassis Cultural Center
City of Varna Special Award:
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Best Debut Feature:
Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Lekarska
Produced by Invictus – Kalinov Brothers
Coproduced by Transformers, Evala, Pro Film Bg, K. F. Pro 13
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Feature Film Special Mention:
Ivelina Mineva for the art direction and the production design of The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany), Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece) and Wedlock (Bulgaria)
Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
Anxiety (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ilian Djevelekov
Produced by Miramar Film
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
Тhe Reptiles (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Kristina Spassovska
Produced by Viktoria Films
Coproduced by Dublin Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Sofia Culture Programme, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region in partnership with the CNC and with the support of ACCA, Bordeaux Métropole
Short Film Special Mentions:
Nicole (Bulgaria)
Directed by Elena Toncheva
Produced by Plonj
Supported by the Bulgarian Culture Fund, the Sofia Municipality Culture Programme
2x2 (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Andrey Paounov
Produced by Chicken Milk Farm
Coproduced by Coin Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National FilmCenter, Film und Medienstiftung NRW
Filmautor Award for Short Fiction Film:
Nicole (Bulgaria)
Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
Wedlock (Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
Produced by Nuance Film – Magdalena Ralcheva
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
The Visit (Bulgaria)
Directed by Veselin Boydev
Produced by Contrast Films
Coproduced by Handplayed, RightSolutions, Sonus
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
AudienceAward:
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Youth Jury Award:
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)