FNE at 41st Golden Rose FF: Dyad and Blaga’s Lessons Share Best Film Award

VARNA: Stephan Komandarev’s Blaga’s Lessons and Dyad by Yana Titova shared Best Film Award at the 41st Golden Rose National Film Festival , which was held in Varna 20 - 28 September 2023.

Yana Titova received the Best Director Award for Dyad, while Simeon Vetsislavov and Stephan Komandarev won the Best Screenplay Award for Blaga's Lessons.

The Audience Award went to Blaga's Lessons. Stephan Komandarev’s film was also awarded in the Cinematography (Veselin Hristov) and Best Actress (Eli Skorcheva) categories, and it also received the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award.

Actress Margarita Stoykova received the City of Varna Special Award for Dyad, and Yana Titova’s film also got the Critics Guild Award for a Feature Film.

Tonislav Hristov’s The Good Driver won Best Debut Feature and the Youth Jury Award.

A Special Jury Award went to Georgi Dulgerov for his contribution to Bulgarian cinema.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the German Film Fund MDM

Dyad (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Titova

Produced by Portokal k

Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

Best Debut Feature:

The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Produced by Making Movies

Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television and the Bulgarian National Television

Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:

Аutumn of the Demon (Bulgaria)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Dream Team Group

Coproduced by Nova TV

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:

Silent in the Snow (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Ganoff

Jury Special Award:

Georgi Dyulgerov for his contribution to Bulgarian cinema

Best Director Award:

Yana Titova for Dyad (Bulgaria)

Best Script Award:

Simeon Ventsislavov, Stephan Komandarev for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Cinematography Award:

Veselin Hristov for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Actress Award:

Eli Skorcheva for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Actor Award:

Ivan Barnev in Vasil (Spain, Bulgaria)

Directed by Avelina Prat

Produced by Distinto Films

Coproduced by Activist 38

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ICA Cine Instituto Creativo Audiovisual Americano, Cultural Institute of Valencia, GVA Invat·tur, ICEC, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, RTVE, TV3, Institut Ramon Llull, ICO, CREA SGR

City of Varna Special Award:

Margarita Stoykova for Dyad (Bulgaria)

Feature Film Special Mentions:

Gerasim Georgiev-Gero for his roles in Blaga’s Lessons and The Good Driver

Sabina Hristova for the art direction and the production design of Phi 1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)

Directed by Theodore Ushev

Produced by Peripeteia, Moviemento

Coproduced by WaZabi Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Short Film Special Mention:

August 13th (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ventsislav Sariev

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:

Dyad (Bulgaria)

Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:

Lubima (Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden)

Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kossev

Audience Award:

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Youth Jury Award:

The Good Driver by Tonislav Hristov