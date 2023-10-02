02-10-2023

FNE at 41st Golden Rose FF: Dyad and Blaga’s Lessons Share Best Film Award

    Best Film award winner Stephan Komandarev Best Film award winner Stephan Komandarev credit: Elitsa Mateeva

    VARNA: Stephan Komandarev’s Blaga’s Lessons and Dyad by Yana Titova shared Best Film Award at the 41st Golden Rose National Film Festival, which was held in Varna 20 - 28 September 2023.

    Yana Titova received the Best Director Award for Dyad, while Simeon Vetsislavov and Stephan Komandarev won the Best Screenplay Award for Blaga's Lessons.

    The Audience Award went to Blaga's Lessons. Stephan Komandarev’s film was also awarded in the Cinematography (Veselin Hristov) and Best Actress (Eli Skorcheva) categories, and it also received the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award.

    Actress Margarita Stoykova received the City of Varna Special Award for Dyad, and Yana Titova’s film also got the Critics Guild Award for a Feature Film.

    Tonislav Hristov’s The Good Driver won Best Debut Feature and the Youth Jury Award.

    A Special Jury Award went to Georgi Dulgerov for his contribution to Bulgarian cinema.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:

    Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Best Film award winner Yana Titova, credit: Elitsa MateevaProduced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the German Film Fund MDM

    Dyad (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Titova
    Produced by Portokal k
    Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

    Best Debut Feature:
    The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)
    Directed by Tonislav Hristov
    Produced by Making Movies
    Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television and the Bulgarian National Television

    Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
    Аutumn of the Demon (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Dream Team Group
    Coproduced by Nova TV
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
    Silent in the Snow (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Ganoff

    Jury Special Award:
    Georgi Dyulgerov for his contribution to Bulgarian cinema

    Best Director Award:
    Yana Titova for Dyad (Bulgaria)

    Best Script Award:
    Simeon Ventsislavov, Stephan Komandarev for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Veselin Hristov for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Actress Award:
    Eli Skorcheva for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Actor Award:
    Ivan Barnev in Vasil (Spain, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Avelina Prat
    Produced by Distinto Films
    Coproduced by Activist 38
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ICA Cine Instituto Creativo Audiovisual Americano, Cultural Institute of Valencia, GVA Invat·tur, ICEC, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, RTVE, TV3, Institut Ramon Llull, ICO, CREA SGR

    City of Varna Special Award:
    Margarita Stoykova for Dyad (Bulgaria)

    Feature Film Special Mentions:

    Gerasim Georgiev-Gero for his roles in Blaga’s Lessons and The Good Driver

    Sabina Hristova for the art direction and the production design of Phi 1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)
    Directed by Theodore Ushev
    Produced by Peripeteia, Moviemento
    Coproduced by WaZabi Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Short Film Special Mention:
    August 13th (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ventsislav Sariev

    Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
    Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
    Dyad (Bulgaria)

    Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
    Lubima (Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden)
    Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kossev

    Audience Award:
    Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Youth Jury Award:
    The Good Driver by Tonislav Hristov

