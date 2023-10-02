FNE at 41st Golden Rose FF: Dyad and Blaga’s Lessons Share Best Film Award

Yana Titova received the Best Director Award for Dyad, while Simeon Vetsislavov and Stephan Komandarev won the Best Screenplay Award for Blaga's Lessons.
The Audience Award went to Blaga's Lessons. Stephan Komandarev’s film was also awarded in the Cinematography (Veselin Hristov) and Best Actress (Eli Skorcheva) categories, and it also received the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award.
Actress Margarita Stoykova received the City of Varna Special Award for Dyad, and Yana Titova’s film also got the Critics Guild Award for a Feature Film.
Tonislav Hristov’s The Good Driver won Best Debut Feature and the Youth Jury Award.
A Special Jury Award went to Georgi Dulgerov for his contribution to Bulgarian cinema.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the German Film Fund MDM
Dyad (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Titova
Produced by Portokal k
Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria
Best Debut Feature:
The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov
Produced by Making Movies
Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television and the Bulgarian National Television
Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
Аutumn of the Demon (Bulgaria)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Dream Team Group
Coproduced by Nova TV
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
Silent in the Snow (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Ganoff
Jury Special Award:
Georgi Dyulgerov for his contribution to Bulgarian cinema
Best Director Award:
Yana Titova for Dyad (Bulgaria)
Best Script Award:
Simeon Ventsislavov, Stephan Komandarev for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Cinematography Award:
Veselin Hristov for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Actress Award:
Eli Skorcheva for Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Actor Award:
Ivan Barnev in Vasil (Spain, Bulgaria)
Directed by Avelina Prat
Produced by Distinto Films
Coproduced by Activist 38
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ICA Cine Instituto Creativo Audiovisual Americano, Cultural Institute of Valencia, GVA Invat·tur, ICEC, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, RTVE, TV3, Institut Ramon Llull, ICO, CREA SGR
City of Varna Special Award:
Margarita Stoykova for Dyad (Bulgaria)
Feature Film Special Mentions:
Gerasim Georgiev-Gero for his roles in Blaga’s Lessons and The Good Driver
Sabina Hristova for the art direction and the production design of Phi 1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)
Directed by Theodore Ushev
Produced by Peripeteia, Moviemento
Coproduced by WaZabi Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Short Film Special Mention:
August 13th (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ventsislav Sariev
Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
Dyad (Bulgaria)
Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
Lubima (Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden)
Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kossev
Audience Award:
Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Youth Jury Award:
The Good Driver by Tonislav Hristov