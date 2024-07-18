Winners of Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest 2024

SOFIA: The Austrian/Argentinian coproduction The Klezmer Project by Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann received the award for best international long documentary at the 4th edition of the Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest in Smolyan (RIFE) , held in the Bulgarian town of Smolyan from 11 to 14 July 2024.

The three international competition programmes, for long documentary, medium-length documentary and short documentary, included a total of 26 films highlighting productions from Germany, Greece and Turkey.

Bulgarian documentary films were shown in the parallel programmes Bulgarian Panorama - Music and Focus New Bulgarian Cinema.

The programme also included a special VR programme and a workshop carried out with the financial support of the US Embassy in Bulgaria. The motto of this year's festival edition was Listen to the Music.

The festival is organised by Buldoc LTD and co-organised by the Goethe-Institut Bulgaria with financial support of the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Republic of Bulgaria Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with the Municipality of Smolyan, the Regional Library “Nikolay Vranchev” and the Rhodope Drama Theater “Nikolay Haitov” in Smolyan.

WINNERS:

Best International Long Documentary:

The Klezmer Project (Austria, Argentina)

Directed by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann

Long Documentary Special Mentions:

Rob Goes (Switzerland)

Directed by Christian Labhart, Heidi Schmid

Flying with Fins (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Averina

Produced by Agitprop

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best International Medium-length Documentary:

Searching for Rodakis (Denmark, Turkey)

Directed by Kerem Soyyilmaz

Medium-length Documentary Special Mention:

The Wasp and the Orchid (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Saber Zammouri

Best International Short Documentary:

Sister of Mine (Poland)

Directed by Mariusz Rusiński

Short Documentary Special Mention:

My Grandma Tells (Bulgaria)

Directed by Desislav Atanasov

Аero Vision Special Awards:

Man under Surveillance (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Kotzev – Shosho

Produced by Kontraplan

Flying with Fins (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Averina

Produced by Agitprop

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

MS Studio Special Awards for an Innovative Approach:

Soldier of Fortune (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kasiel Noah Asher

Produced by Vortex & Kaos

Supported by the Sofia Municipality

Once Upon a Time in Paris (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Chertov

Produced by A.M. STUDIO film production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center