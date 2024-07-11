11-07-2024

Bulgarian/German Lessons Win 2024 Sveti Vlas Film Fest

    Julian Vergov and Vasil Banov in German Lessons by Pavel G. Vesnakov Julian Vergov and Vasil Banov in German Lessons by Pavel G. Vesnakov credit: Moviemento

    SOFIA: The Bulgarian/German coproduction German Lessons by Pavel Vesnakov received the award for Best Feature Film at the 3rd edition of the Sveti Vlas Film Fest. Stephan Komandarev won Best Director for his Bulgarian/German coproduction Blaga's Lessons, and both films shared the accolades for actors in a leading role.

    The festival also held a competition for short films made with mobile phones, in which works by Vladimir Goranov, Nia Petrova, and Ana Tsvetkova won awards.

    Sveti Vlas Film Fest was organised by Dinevi Group with support from the Bulgarian National Film Center and the municipalities of Burgas, Nessebar, and Sveti Vlas from 3 to 7 July 2024.

    WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film
    German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Pavel Vesnakov
    Produced by Moviemento
    Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Fund.

    Best Director:
    Stephan Komandarev for Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the German Film Fund MDM

    Best Screenplay:
    Yana Lekarska for Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Lekarska
    Produced by Invictus Ltd
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Cinematography:
    Andrey Andreev for Trust Game (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Makariev
    Produced by Spirit House Production
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center  

    Special Award by Burgas Municipality:
    The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)
    Directed by Tonislav Hristov
    Produced by Making Movies
    Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television, the Bulgarian National Television

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Eli Skorcheva in Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Actor in a Leading Role
    Julian Vergov in German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
    Petra Tsarnorechka in Dyad (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Titova
    Produced by Portokal
    Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
    Gerasim Georgiev-Gero in German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany), Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany) and The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)

