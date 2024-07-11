Bulgarian/German Lessons Win 2024 Sveti Vlas Film Fest

Julian Vergov and Vasil Banov in German Lessons by Pavel G. Vesnakov

SOFIA: The Bulgarian/German coproduction German Lessons by Pavel Vesnakov received the award for Best Feature Film at the 3rd edition of the Sveti Vlas Film Fest . Stephan Komandarev won Best Director for his Bulgarian/German coproduction Blaga's Lessons, and both films shared the accolades for actors in a leading role.

The festival also held a competition for short films made with mobile phones, in which works by Vladimir Goranov, Nia Petrova, and Ana Tsvetkova won awards.

Sveti Vlas Film Fest was organised by Dinevi Group with support from the Bulgarian National Film Center and the municipalities of Burgas, Nessebar, and Sveti Vlas from 3 to 7 July 2024.

WINNERS:

Best Feature Film

German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Pavel Vesnakov

Produced by Moviemento

Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Fund.

Best Director:

Stephan Komandarev for Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the German Film Fund MDM

Best Screenplay:

Yana Lekarska for Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Lekarska

Produced by Invictus Ltd

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Cinematography:

Andrey Andreev for Trust Game (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Produced by Spirit House Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Award by Burgas Municipality:

The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Produced by Making Movies

Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television, the Bulgarian National Television

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Eli Skorcheva in Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Julian Vergov in German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Petra Tsarnorechka in Dyad (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Titova

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Gerasim Georgiev-Gero in German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany), Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany) and The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)