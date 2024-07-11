Bulgarian/German Lessons Win 2024 Sveti Vlas Film Fest

The festival also held a competition for short films made with mobile phones, in which works by Vladimir Goranov, Nia Petrova, and Ana Tsvetkova won awards.
Sveti Vlas Film Fest was organised by Dinevi Group with support from the Bulgarian National Film Center and the municipalities of Burgas, Nessebar, and Sveti Vlas from 3 to 7 July 2024.
WINNERS:
Best Feature Film
German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Pavel Vesnakov
Produced by Moviemento
Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Fund.
Best Director:
Stephan Komandarev for Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the German Film Fund MDM
Best Screenplay:
Yana Lekarska for Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Lekarska
Produced by Invictus Ltd
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Cinematography:
Andrey Andreev for Trust Game (Bulgaria)
Directed by Martin Makariev
Produced by Spirit House Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Special Award by Burgas Municipality:
The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov
Produced by Making Movies
Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television, the Bulgarian National Television
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Eli Skorcheva in Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Julian Vergov in German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Petra Tsarnorechka in Dyad (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Titova
Produced by Portokal
Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Gerasim Georgiev-Gero in German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany), Blaga's Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany) and The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)