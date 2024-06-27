27-06-2024

FESTIVALS: IN THE PALACE International Short FF 2024 Kicks Off in Bulgaria

By

    SOFIA: Thirteen Bulgarian films will vie in the various competitions of the 21st IN THE PALACE International Short Film Festival, the only festival in Bulgaria certified to nominate professional short films for consideration by the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Academy Awards. The festival is held in the town of Pernik from 29 June to 6 July 2024.

    IN THE PALACE will nominate for Oscars consideration the winners in the Best Short Fiction and Best Short Animation categories, as well as the winner in the Best National Film category. The festival is also qualified to nominate student films for the Student Academy Awards and for the Spanish Goya Awards. The official selection of the festival includes 165 films from all over the world, which will compete for awards in the following categories: Best Short Fiction, Best Short Animation, Best Short Documentary, Best Full-Length Film, Best Short Experimental, Best Short Student Fiction, Best Short Student Animation, Best Short Student Documentary, and Best National.

    Over 80% of the selected films are European productions, and as many as 57 are made by female directors. Traditionally, in addition to the competition programme, IN THE PALACE will include the pitching forum FILMER FORGE PITCH (with a prize fund of over 5,000 EUR / 10,000 BGN), as well as various workshops. Georgian director Nana Janelidze will present her film Lisa, Go On, about the Georgian-Abkhazian war of 1992-1993, at a special screening during the festival. The film is a Georgian/Bulgarian coproduction, and it was produced by Nana Janelidze trough N&N production in coproduction with Dobrimir Chochov trough Doli Media Studio, with Emil Spahiyski as an associate producer. IN THE PALACE is organised by the IN THE PALACE International Short Film Festival Foundation and the Pernik Culture Foundation, with support from the Bulgarian National Film Center, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria and the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme. 

    Best Short Fiction Competition:

    Lady in Black (Slovenia)
    Directed by Gana Čomagić

    Wrecker (Ireland)
    Directed by Martina McGlynn

    Welcome Tahiya (Spain)
    Directed by Marta Bayarri

    8th February (Spain)
    Directed by Sara Martinez Sanz

    Scrapyard (Spain)
    Directed by Miguel Ángel Olivares

    The Washing Machine (Spain)
    Directed by Diane Malherbe

    Amanda, You Lied! (Spain)
    Directed by Eva Libertad, Nuria Muñoz

    The Call (Republic of Kosovo)
    Directed by Mirak Zymberaj

    A Good Boy (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Paul Vincent de Lestrade

    Boxes (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Angela Dimeska

    Another Nest (Hungary)
    Directed by Márk Beleznai

    Pigeons Are Dying, When the City Is on Fire (Greece)
    Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

    The Pileup (Spain)
    Directed by Óscar Toribio Carbayo

    Heat Spell (Canada)
    Directed by Marie-Pier Dupuis

    Pool Edge (Italy)
    Directed by Giuseppe Zampella

    They Call Me Chino (Spain)
    Directed by Jesús Rivera

    The First Setting Sun of Summer (Greece)
    Directed by Asteris Tziolas

    The Never Ending Story (Spain)
    Directed by David Valero

    L'âge acrobatique (France)
    Directed by Mathieu Barbet

    Dustlight (Greece)
    Directed by Chryssanthi Kouri

    Taste Life (France)
    Directed by Léo-Antonin Lutinier

    The Ghost You Draw on My Back (Serbia)
    Directed by Nikola Stojanović

    Aunque es de noche (Spain, France)
    Directed by Guillermo García López

    Joie de vivre (Canada)
    Directed by Dada

    Every Day It Gets a Little Easier (Turkey)
    Directed by Cagil Bocut

    Aguamiel (Mexico)
    Directed by Sage Bennett

    The Tuner of Silences (Portugal, Brazil)
    Directed by Mário Patricínio

    Please Make It Work (Switzerland, Portugal)
    Directed by Daniel Soares

    The Sea That Moves Things (Italy)
    Directed by Lorenzo Marinelli

    The Date (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Amy Hodge

    The Boat (Ireland)
    Directed by Luke Morgan

    Alarms (France)
    Directed by Nicolas Panay

    Summertime (Italy)
    Directed by Sara Scalera

    Sports Day (Slovenia)
    Directed by August Adrian Braatz

    Coal (Iran)
    Directed by Saman Lotfian

    Dive (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Malekin

    Things Unheard Of (Turkey)
    Directed by Ramazan Kılıç

    For People in Trouble (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Alex Lawther

    FÁR (Iceland)
    Directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

    RAPT (USA)
    Directed by Margot Budzyna

    The Heart of Texas (USA)
    Directed by Gregory JM Kasunich

    Fake Shot (Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Castellaneta

    Beaks (France)
    Directed by Xavier Demoulin

    Short Animations Competition:

    Canard (Switzerland)
    Directed by Elie Chapuis

    Cat (Germany)
    Directed by Julia Ocker

    Chicken (Germany)
    Directed by Anna Benner

    Cold Soup (Portugal)  
    Directed by Marta Monteiro

    Drijf (Belgium)              
    Directed by Levi Stoops

    Green Grass (France)
    Directed by Élise Augarten

    Her Dress for the Final (Croatia)       
    Directed by Martina Mestrovic

    I Am a Horse (Republic of Korea)
    Directed by Chaerin Im

    In the Shadow of the Cypress (Iran)   
    Directed by Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani

    La perra (France)                            
    Directed by Carla Melo Gampert  

    Outside (Poland)
    Directed by Izabela Plucinska

    Ovo (France)
    Directed by Stiv Spasojevic

    Peeping Mom (France)             
    Directed by Francis Canitrot

    Pink Mountain (Greece)
    Directed by Thomas Kunstler

    Rhino (Germany)  
    Directed by Julia Ocker  

    Salute to the Sun (Croatia)
    Directed by Darko Masnec      

    Sweet like Lemons (United Kingdom)  
    Directed by Jenny Jokela

    Ted the Shark (Colombia)   
    Directed by Nathalia Rojas, Hector Acosta

    The Boy and the Crow (Romania)
    Directed by Tudor Om

    The End of a Voyage (Republic of Korea)
    Directed by Choi Min-ho

    The Meat Seller (Italy)
    Directed by Margherita Giusti

    The Wide Eyed Girl and the Long Legged Boy (Portugal)
    Directed by Maria Hespanhol

    Walk a Mile in My Shoes (Romania)
    Directed by Laura Georgescu Baron

    National Short Films Competition:

    Across the Naked Hills (Bulgaria)
    Dirеcted by Dimitar Kutmanov

    And That’s for This Christmas (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Peter Vulchev

    Bright City (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Petya Andreeva

    Everything Tastes Strange Today (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kristina Spassovska

    Family Portrait of the Black Earth (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivan Popov-Zaeka

    Iskra (Bulgaria, Sweden)
    Directed by Snejina Latev

    Scarlet (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Maria Bobeva

    Talking Heads or Men of Duty or This Is Definitely Not Propaganda (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kristiyan Petrov

    Two Times Two (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey M. Paounov

    You Don't Exist (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Viktorova

