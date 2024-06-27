FESTIVALS: IN THE PALACE International Short FF 2024 Kicks Off in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Thirteen Bulgarian films will vie in the various competitions of the 21st IN THE PALACE International Short Film Festival , the only festival in Bulgaria certified to nominate professional short films for consideration by the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Academy Awards. The festival is held in the town of Pernik from 29 June to 6 July 2024.

IN THE PALACE will nominate for Oscars consideration the winners in the Best Short Fiction and Best Short Animation categories, as well as the winner in the Best National Film category. The festival is also qualified to nominate student films for the Student Academy Awards and for the Spanish Goya Awards. The official selection of the festival includes 165 films from all over the world, which will compete for awards in the following categories: Best Short Fiction, Best Short Animation, Best Short Documentary, Best Full-Length Film, Best Short Experimental, Best Short Student Fiction, Best Short Student Animation, Best Short Student Documentary, and Best National.

Over 80% of the selected films are European productions, and as many as 57 are made by female directors. Traditionally, in addition to the competition programme, IN THE PALACE will include the pitching forum FILMER FORGE PITCH (with a prize fund of over 5,000 EUR / 10,000 BGN), as well as various workshops. Georgian director Nana Janelidze will present her film Lisa, Go On, about the Georgian-Abkhazian war of 1992-1993, at a special screening during the festival. The film is a Georgian/Bulgarian coproduction, and it was produced by Nana Janelidze trough N&N production in coproduction with Dobrimir Chochov trough Doli Media Studio, with Emil Spahiyski as an associate producer. IN THE PALACE is organised by the IN THE PALACE International Short Film Festival Foundation and the Pernik Culture Foundation, with support from the Bulgarian National Film Center, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria and the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme.

Best Short Fiction Competition:

Lady in Black (Slovenia)

Directed by Gana Čomagić

Wrecker (Ireland)

Directed by Martina McGlynn

Welcome Tahiya (Spain)

Directed by Marta Bayarri

8th February (Spain)

Directed by Sara Martinez Sanz

Scrapyard (Spain)

Directed by Miguel Ángel Olivares

The Washing Machine (Spain)

Directed by Diane Malherbe

Amanda, You Lied! (Spain)

Directed by Eva Libertad, Nuria Muñoz

The Call (Republic of Kosovo)

Directed by Mirak Zymberaj

A Good Boy (France, Belgium)

Directed by Paul Vincent de Lestrade

Boxes (North Macedonia)

Directed by Angela Dimeska

Another Nest (Hungary)

Directed by Márk Beleznai

Pigeons Are Dying, When the City Is on Fire (Greece)

Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

The Pileup (Spain)

Directed by Óscar Toribio Carbayo

Heat Spell (Canada)

Directed by Marie-Pier Dupuis

Pool Edge (Italy)

Directed by Giuseppe Zampella

They Call Me Chino (Spain)

Directed by Jesús Rivera

The First Setting Sun of Summer (Greece)

Directed by Asteris Tziolas

The Never Ending Story (Spain)

Directed by David Valero

L'âge acrobatique (France)

Directed by Mathieu Barbet

Dustlight (Greece)

Directed by Chryssanthi Kouri

Taste Life (France)

Directed by Léo-Antonin Lutinier

The Ghost You Draw on My Back (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Stojanović

Aunque es de noche (Spain, France)

Directed by Guillermo García López

Joie de vivre (Canada)

Directed by Dada

Every Day It Gets a Little Easier (Turkey)

Directed by Cagil Bocut

Aguamiel (Mexico)

Directed by Sage Bennett

The Tuner of Silences (Portugal, Brazil)

Directed by Mário Patricínio

Please Make It Work (Switzerland, Portugal)

Directed by Daniel Soares

The Sea That Moves Things (Italy)

Directed by Lorenzo Marinelli

The Date (United Kingdom)

Directed by Amy Hodge

The Boat (Ireland)

Directed by Luke Morgan

Alarms (France)

Directed by Nicolas Panay

Summertime (Italy)

Directed by Sara Scalera

Sports Day (Slovenia)

Directed by August Adrian Braatz

Coal (Iran)

Directed by Saman Lotfian

Dive (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Malekin

Things Unheard Of (Turkey)

Directed by Ramazan Kılıç

For People in Trouble (United Kingdom)

Directed by Alex Lawther

FÁR (Iceland)

Directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

RAPT (USA)

Directed by Margot Budzyna

The Heart of Texas (USA)

Directed by Gregory JM Kasunich

Fake Shot (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Castellaneta

Beaks (France)

Directed by Xavier Demoulin

Short Animations Competition:

Canard (Switzerland)

Directed by Elie Chapuis

Cat (Germany)

Directed by Julia Ocker

Chicken (Germany)

Directed by Anna Benner

Cold Soup (Portugal)

Directed by Marta Monteiro

Drijf (Belgium)

Directed by Levi Stoops

Green Grass (France)

Directed by Élise Augarten

Her Dress for the Final (Croatia)

Directed by Martina Mestrovic

I Am a Horse (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Chaerin Im

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Iran)

Directed by Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani

La perra (France)

Directed by Carla Melo Gampert

Outside (Poland)

Directed by Izabela Plucinska

Ovo (France)

Directed by Stiv Spasojevic

Peeping Mom (France)

Directed by Francis Canitrot

Pink Mountain (Greece)

Directed by Thomas Kunstler

Rhino (Germany)

Directed by Julia Ocker

Salute to the Sun (Croatia)

Directed by Darko Masnec

Sweet like Lemons (United Kingdom)

Directed by Jenny Jokela

Ted the Shark (Colombia)

Directed by Nathalia Rojas, Hector Acosta

The Boy and the Crow (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Om

The End of a Voyage (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Choi Min-ho

The Meat Seller (Italy)

Directed by Margherita Giusti

The Wide Eyed Girl and the Long Legged Boy (Portugal)

Directed by Maria Hespanhol

Walk a Mile in My Shoes (Romania)

Directed by Laura Georgescu Baron

National Short Films Competition:

Across the Naked Hills (Bulgaria)

Dirеcted by Dimitar Kutmanov

And That’s for This Christmas (Bulgaria)

Directed by Peter Vulchev

Bright City (Bulgaria)

Directed by Petya Andreeva

Everything Tastes Strange Today (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Spassovska

Family Portrait of the Black Earth (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Popov-Zaeka

Iskra (Bulgaria, Sweden)

Directed by Snejina Latev

Scarlet (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Bobeva

Talking Heads or Men of Duty or This Is Definitely Not Propaganda (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristiyan Petrov

Two Times Two (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey M. Paounov

You Don't Exist (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Viktorova