FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2023: Mather

COTTBUS: Bulgarian production company Activist 38 returns to Cottbus with their project Mather, which was presented at the 25th edition of connecting cottbus , held 8-10 November 2023. The film is directed by the company’s producers, Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova.

The script, written by Angelina Rangelova and Mileva, is the story of gender-fluid Andrea, who works for a French cosmetics company and who wants to have a child. Andrea wants to be its mAther – mother And father, which is a physical impossibility. Andrea finds a solution in Luis, an undocumented Cuban worker, who will father a baby in exchange for European citizenship. The dramatic comedy combines satire, including an idealised French alter-ego, as well as sensitive social issues.

Rangelova told the connecting cottbus attendees that the film is the story of their life and showed a short video of their baby’s father and father.

The budget is 663,000 EUR, with 55,000 EUR secured. The film received Creative Europe MEDIA slate funding and development funding from the Bulgarian National Film Center. The producers are looking for coproducers from France and former Yugoslav countries, Sweden and Norway.

Production Information:

Producer:

Activist 38 (Bulgaria)

Mina Mileva: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Vesela Kazakova: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Scriptwriters: Angelina Rangelova, Mina Mileva

Cast: Angelina Rangelova