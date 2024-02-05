Apply to Balkan Watchers – Media Programme for Documentary Films and Podcasts

The programme is aimed at journalists, filmmakers and activists working on documentary film projects or podcasts, and provides training as well as funding for six projects (three documentaries and three podcasts, which will be awarded 25,000 EUR and 5,000 EUR each, respectively).

The projects should be in late development or production.

The eligible countries are: EU: Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus and Malta; Non-EU: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Coproductions between EU and non-EU countries are strongly encouraged.

There are three working modules: Bucharest (in April 2024) during One World Romania, dedicated to project development; an Online module (August/September 2024) dedicated to pitching preparation; and Sofia (October 2024) during Sofia Documental, for pitching and selection of funded projects.

The programme is supported by Creative Europe Media.

To apply click HERE.