FESTIVALS: Golden Rython Film Festival 2023 Is Underway in Bulgaria

PLOVDIV: The 27th Golden Rhyton Festival of Bulgarian Documentary and Animated Film , taking place 14 - 21 December 2023 in the city of Plovdiv, is screening a record number of films in its two official competitions.

Of the 40 films selected for both competitions, 31 documentaries are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center for production, and two for promotion and distribution. One documentary is produced by the Bulgarian National Television and four documentaries are coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television.

Three films from the official documentary competition are international coproductions - two with minority Bulgarian participation and one with majority Bulgarian participation.

Eighteen of the animated films in the competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and one by the National Culture Fund.

Along with the two competitions, the parallel Open Horizons programme includes 25 additional works.

The festival opened on 14 December 2023 with 100 Years Flying Over the Stones, a documentary directed by Stanislava Kalcheva and produced by ARS Ltd with support from the Municipality of Plovdiv and the Plovdiv Municipal Institute.

The Golden Rhyton National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Plovdiv municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to Bulgarian documentary and animated film production.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION:

1200 Pages of Pain (Bulgaria)

Directed by Atanas Kiriakov

Bulgarina Rugby Gods! (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vasil Varbanov

Weimar Express (Bulgaria)

Directed by Milena Fuchedzhieva

Vaklush (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Vasilev

Vasil Arnaudov –World Conductor (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Toshev

Chiselling Words (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Borissov

Georgi Gospodinov in the Shelter of Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Pavel G Vesnakov

Hero of Our Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svetoslav Ovtcharov, Svetla Tsotsorkova

Flying with Fins (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Averina

Direct Target - Bulgaria (Bulgaria)

Directed by Radoslav Iliev

A Provincial Hospital (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva

Iron Boys (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanimir Trifonov

For the Opportunity to Live (Bulgaria)

Directed by Pavel Pavlov

Oblivion (Bulgaria)

Directed by Zlatimir Kolarov

Once Upon a Time in Paris (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Chertov

Cinema Extremists (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boya Harizanova

The Cars We Drove into Capitalism (Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Czeck Republic)

Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov

Kalata (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanislava Kalcheva

Major Thompson – The Unnecessary Hero (Bulgaria)

Directed by Jesko Davidov

Morality Is Goodness (Bulgaria)

Directed by Veselin Dimanov

My Uncle Luyben (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Nikola Boshnakov, Georgi Stoev – Jackie

Bulgarian Muses (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Aleksiev

Our Foreign War (Bulgaria)

Directed by Rossen Elezov

Soul Beyond Measure (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Stoycheva

No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Deafening Silence (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanislav Donchev

The Tin Soldier (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kostadin Bonev

The Avenger (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ralitsa Dimitrova

Uprooted (Bulgaria)

Directed by Antoaneta Bachurova, Vladimir Lyutskanov

Paul and Remi (Bulgaria)

Directed by Peter Rusev

The Last Seagull (Finland, Norway, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Prevala (Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihail Mletev

Roads and Shadows Near the White Nymph Springs (Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihail Meltev

Journey to Forgiveness (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yassen Grigorov

Attention to Detail (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dessy Tombusheva

Man Under Surveillance (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Kotzev

The Savior (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Shterianov

Commitment (Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihail Venkov

Theodore Ushev: Unseen Connections (Bulgaria, Canada)

Directed by Borislav Kolev

Hala (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Landova

ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:

The Artist (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, Milko Lazarov

War (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Nest (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nastimir Tzatchev

Finding Home (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Stanisheva

The Artist’s Daughter (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Interior (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Vesselinov

A Boat in the Rain (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yoanna Atanassova

To Put It Midly (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anri Koulev

Depersonalisation (Bulgaria)

Directed by Spartak Yordanov

Oceania (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stephan Voyvodov

Reflections (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Dimitrov

In Calm Waters (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladmir Shomov

Flying (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lolita Nikolova

Cornucopia (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ani Antonova, Dimitar Ovtcharov

Trace (Bulgaria)

Directed by Asparuh Petrov

Midnight Performance (Bulgaria)

Directed by Plamen Nikolov

Centipede (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vera Ivanova

Flip (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Boliarov

Florentine Night (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sotir Gelev