FESTIVALS: Golden Rython Film Festival 2023 Is Underway in Bulgaria

Of the 40 films selected for both competitions, 31 documentaries are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center for production, and two for promotion and distribution. One documentary is produced by the Bulgarian National Television and four documentaries are coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television.
Three films from the official documentary competition are international coproductions - two with minority Bulgarian participation and one with majority Bulgarian participation.
Eighteen of the animated films in the competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and one by the National Culture Fund.
Along with the two competitions, the parallel Open Horizons programme includes 25 additional works.
The festival opened on 14 December 2023 with 100 Years Flying Over the Stones, a documentary directed by Stanislava Kalcheva and produced by ARS Ltd with support from the Municipality of Plovdiv and the Plovdiv Municipal Institute.
The Golden Rhyton National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Plovdiv municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to Bulgarian documentary and animated film production.
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION:
1200 Pages of Pain (Bulgaria)
Directed by Atanas Kiriakov
Bulgarina Rugby Gods! (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vasil Varbanov
Weimar Express (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Fuchedzhieva
Vaklush (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Vasilev
Vasil Arnaudov –World Conductor (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Toshev
Chiselling Words (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Borissov
Georgi Gospodinov in the Shelter of Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Pavel G Vesnakov
Hero of Our Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetoslav Ovtcharov, Svetla Tsotsorkova
Flying with Fins (Bulgaria)
Directed by Maria Averina
Direct Target - Bulgaria (Bulgaria)
Directed by Radoslav Iliev
A Provincial Hospital (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva
Iron Boys (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanimir Trifonov
For the Opportunity to Live (Bulgaria)
Directed by Pavel Pavlov
Oblivion (Bulgaria)
Directed by Zlatimir Kolarov
Once Upon a Time in Paris (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Chertov
Cinema Extremists (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boya Harizanova
The Cars We Drove into Capitalism (Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Czeck Republic)
Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov
Kalata (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanislava Kalcheva
Major Thompson – The Unnecessary Hero (Bulgaria)
Directed by Jesko Davidov
Morality Is Goodness (Bulgaria)
Directed by Veselin Dimanov
My Uncle Luyben (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Nikola Boshnakov, Georgi Stoev – Jackie
Bulgarian Muses (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Aleksiev
Our Foreign War (Bulgaria)
Directed by Rossen Elezov
Soul Beyond Measure (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sofia Stoycheva
No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Deafening Silence (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanislav Donchev
The Tin Soldier (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kostadin Bonev
The Avenger (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ralitsa Dimitrova
Uprooted (Bulgaria)
Directed by Antoaneta Bachurova, Vladimir Lyutskanov
Paul and Remi (Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Rusev
The Last Seagull (Finland, Norway, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov
Prevala (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihail Mletev
Roads and Shadows Near the White Nymph Springs (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihail Meltev
Journey to Forgiveness (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yassen Grigorov
Attention to Detail (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dessy Tombusheva
Man Under Surveillance (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Kotzev
The Savior (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Shterianov
Commitment (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihail Venkov
Theodore Ushev: Unseen Connections (Bulgaria, Canada)
Directed by Borislav Kolev
Hala (Bulgaria)
Directed by Maria Landova
ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:
The Artist (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, Milko Lazarov
War (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Nest (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nastimir Tzatchev
Finding Home (Bulgaria)
Directed by Maria Stanisheva
The Artist’s Daughter (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Interior (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Vesselinov
A Boat in the Rain (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yoanna Atanassova
To Put It Midly (Bulgaria)
Directed by Anri Koulev
Depersonalisation (Bulgaria)
Directed by Spartak Yordanov
Oceania (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stephan Voyvodov
Reflections (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Dimitrov
In Calm Waters (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladmir Shomov
Flying (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lolita Nikolova
Cornucopia (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ani Antonova, Dimitar Ovtcharov
Trace (Bulgaria)
Directed by Asparuh Petrov
Midnight Performance (Bulgaria)
Directed by Plamen Nikolov
Centipede (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vera Ivanova
Flip (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Boliarov
Florentine Night (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sotir Gelev