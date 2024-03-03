03-03-2024

FESTIVALS: Sofia IFF and Sofia Meetings 2024 Ready to Kick Off

    SOFIA: Twelve titles including films produced in Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Romania have been selected for the International Competition of the 28th Sofia International Film Festival, which will be held 13 – 31 March 2024.

    The Balkan Competition includes films by Radu Jude, Stephan Komandarev, Mladen Đorđević and Janez Burger, among others.

    Other competition sections of the festival are dedicated, as usual, to international documentaries, teen films and Bulgarian short films.

    In all, the festival will screen 143 long films from 53 countries including feature films, documentary and animated films, as well as nearly 20 short films.

    Nadejda Koseva’s sophomore feature The Trap will have its European premiere as the opening film of the festival, but the preliminary programme starts on 11 March 2024 with a retrospective of Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens, who will receive a Special Award of the festival.

    Margarethe von Trotta will receive the Sofia Municipality Award for her outstanding contribution to the art of cinema together with Bulgarian set designer Georgi Todorov – Jozi and Bulgarian actress Tsvetana Maneva. The famed Serbian director Radivoje Andrić will also be a guest of the festival, while Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska will be presented with the FIPRESCI Platinum Award.

    A selection of films from the present edition of the festival will also screen online on Neterra.tv/plus.

    The industry segment of the festival, Sofia Meetings, will be held 20 – 24 March 2024. Its 21st edition will showcase first, second or third feature film projects, TV series in development as well as Works in Progress.

    Sofia IFF is organised by Art Fest under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, in partnership with cultural institutes, sponsors, organisations and friends. 

    Sofia Meetings is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality.

    Click HERE to see the 2024 Sofia Meetings selected projects and HERE for the Works in Progress selection.

    International Competition:

    Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)
    Directed by Ana-Maria Comănescu
    Produced by microFILM
    Coproduced by Klas Film, Biberche Productions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterFilm Center Serbia 

    Afloat (Turkey)
    Directed by Aslihan Unaldi

    Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, USA, Norway)
    Directed by Shuchi Talati

    The Quiet Maid (Spain)
    Directed by Miguel Faus

    The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Adrian Voicu
    Produced by Axel Film
    Coproduced by Contrast Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Bulgarian National Film Center (BNFC)

    Jupiter (Germany)
    Directed by Benjamin Pfohl

    Brando with a Glass Eye (Greece, Australia)
    Directed by Antonis Tsonis

    All about the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak (Hungary)
    Directed by Ádám Breier
    Produced by ULab
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Lekarska
    Produced by Invictus Ltd
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center 

    Sujo (Mexico, France, USA)
    Directed by Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

    The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Nadejda Koseva
    Produced by Borough Film
    Coproduced by Coin Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National TV

    Beyond the Fog (Japan)
    Directed by Daichi Murase

    Balkan Competition:

    Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Sofia Exarchou 
    Produced by Homemade Films
    Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital CubeFelony Film ProductionsArs Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart
    Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture

    Africa Star (Cyprus)
    Directed by Adonis Florides
    Produced by AMP Filmworks
    Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture

    Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
    Directed by Mladen Đorđević
    Produced by Banda, Sense Production
    Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic WesternKinoramaTangaj ProductionCinnamon Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audivisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages

    Life / Hayat (Turkey, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Zeki Demirkubuz
    Produced by Mavi Film
    Coproduced by KLAS Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev 
    Produced by Argo film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France and Luxembourg)
    Directed by Vardan Tozija, Darijan Pejovski
    Produced by Focus Pocus
    Coproduced by 4 Film, In My Country, Les Contes Modernes, Wady Media
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Kosovo Cinematography Center, SACEM, TV Telma

    Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Janez Burger 
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler FilmKaval Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreRTV SlovenijaFS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude 
    Produced by 4Proof FilmmicroFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    Medium (Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi
    Produced by Eksa Productions
    Coproduced by Red Carpet

    Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
    Produced by United MediaCobra Film
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu 
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Dormitory (Turkey, Germany, France)
    Directed by Nehir Tuna

