FESTIVALS: Sofia IFF and Sofia Meetings 2024 Ready to Kick Off

SOFIA: Twelve titles including films produced in Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Romania have been selected for the International Competition of the 28th Sofia International Film Festival , which will be held 13 – 31 March 2024.

The Balkan Competition includes films by Radu Jude, Stephan Komandarev, Mladen Đorđević and Janez Burger, among others.

Other competition sections of the festival are dedicated, as usual, to international documentaries, teen films and Bulgarian short films.

In all, the festival will screen 143 long films from 53 countries including feature films, documentary and animated films, as well as nearly 20 short films.

Nadejda Koseva’s sophomore feature The Trap will have its European premiere as the opening film of the festival, but the preliminary programme starts on 11 March 2024 with a retrospective of Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens, who will receive a Special Award of the festival.

Margarethe von Trotta will receive the Sofia Municipality Award for her outstanding contribution to the art of cinema together with Bulgarian set designer Georgi Todorov – Jozi and Bulgarian actress Tsvetana Maneva. The famed Serbian director Radivoje Andrić will also be a guest of the festival, while Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska will be presented with the FIPRESCI Platinum Award.

A selection of films from the present edition of the festival will also screen online on Neterra.tv/plus.

The industry segment of the festival, Sofia Meetings, will be held 20 – 24 March 2024. Its 21st edition will showcase first, second or third feature film projects, TV series in development as well as Works in Progress.

Sofia IFF is organised by Art Fest under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, in partnership with cultural institutes, sponsors, organisations and friends.

Sofia Meetings is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality.

Click HERE to see the 2024 Sofia Meetings selected projects and HERE for the Works in Progress selection.

International Competition:

Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Ana-Maria Comănescu

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Klas Film, Biberche Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia

Afloat (Turkey)

Directed by Aslihan Unaldi

Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, USA, Norway)

Directed by Shuchi Talati

The Quiet Maid (Spain)

Directed by Miguel Faus

The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Adrian Voicu

Produced by Axel Film

Coproduced by Contrast Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Bulgarian National Film Center (BNFC)

Jupiter (Germany)

Directed by Benjamin Pfohl

Brando with a Glass Eye (Greece, Australia)

Directed by Antonis Tsonis

All about the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Breier

Produced by ULab

Coproduced by Proton Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Lekarska

Produced by Invictus Ltd

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Sujo (Mexico, France, USA)

Directed by Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Nadejda Koseva

Produced by Borough Film

Coproduced by Coin Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National TV

Beyond the Fog (Japan)

Directed by Daichi Murase

Balkan Competition:

Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Exarchou

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart

Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture

Africa Star (Cyprus)

Directed by Adonis Florides

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture

Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)

Directed by Mladen Đorđević

Produced by Banda, Sense Production

Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audivisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages

Life / Hayat (Turkey, Bulgaria)

Directed by Zeki Demirkubuz

Produced by Mavi Film

Coproduced by KLAS Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France and Luxembourg)

Directed by Vardan Tozija, Darijan Pejovski

Produced by Focus Pocus

Coproduced by 4 Film, In My Country, Les Contes Modernes, Wady Media

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Kosovo Cinematography Center, SACEM, TV Telma

Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by Janez Burger

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler Film, Kaval Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Medium (Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Christina Ioakeimidi

Produced by Eksa Productions

Coproduced by Red Carpet

Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić

Produced by United Media, Cobra Film

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

Dormitory (Turkey, Germany, France)

Directed by Nehir Tuna