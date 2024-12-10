PRODUCTON: Iglika Triffonova Shoots Bulgarian/Dutch/Romanian Feature Kalunyo

SOFIA: The prominent Bulgarian director Iglika Triffonova is currently in production with her feature Kalunyo. The film produced by the Bulgarian producer Rossitsa Valkanova and coproduced by the Dutch producer Petra Goedings and the Romanian producer Ada Solomon has already been acquired by Viena-based EastWest Filmdistribution GmbH.

The story, based on the best-selling novel by G. Bozhinov and set during the crumbling of the Ottoman Empire, deals with questions like: Why is our enmity towards the different ones so infatuating? Do our Gods wish us to die or kill in their name? What can a strong, dignified man do in times of bloody harvest? To stop the herd is impossible. To stand aside is unthinkable.

Тhe cast includes Ivaylo Nedyalkov, Kremena Slavcheva, Ilina Stoyneva, Matei Michev, Daniel Kukushev, Vyara Kolarova, Valeri Yordanov and Tigran Torosyan, among others.

The DoP is the outstanding Romanian cinematographer Oleg Mutu, who worked on Cristian Mungiu's 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007) and Beyond the Hills (2012, Mobra Films), Cristi Puiu’s The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005, Mandragora), and Sergei Loznitsa’s Donbass (2018, Arthouse Traffic).

“In Kalunyo Iglika Triffonova stays true to her deep interest in the existential questions her characters are facing. The moving emotional story is beautifully interpreted by Oleg Mutu’s camera. The authentic style of talented young production designer Andrea Popova, of Elena Stoyanova (costume designer in all Triffonova’s films) and of renowned make up artist Petya Simeonova, contribute to the mesmerising atmosphere in each shot,“ producer Rossitsa Valkanova told FNE.

Rossitsa Valkanova is producing through Bulgarian KLAS Film in coproduction with Petra Goedings through the Netherlands’s Phantavision and Ada Solomon through Romania’s microFILM.

Тhe project has received financial support from the Bulgarian National Film Center (development and production grants), the Bulgarian cash rebate scheme, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Dutch Incentive scheme, Romania’s Avanpost, as well as from private investors and sponsors.

The total budget is 1.4 m EUR.

The 32 shooting days are divided into two periods: 11 days in November 2024 on set in Sofia’s NU Boyana Film Studios, and 21 days in May - June 2025 in the Rhodope Mountains and the Kovatchevitsa village.

The final postproduction will be completed in October 2025 in the Netherlands as well as in Romania.

The film will be distributed by Art Fest Film Distribution in Bulgaria, Mokum Filmdistributie in the Netherlands and Micro Multilateral in Romania.

KLAS Film is currently actively seeking TV pre-sales and direct investments in the film production.

Production Information:

Producer:

KLAS Film (Bulgaria)

Coproducers:

Phantavision (the Netherlands)

microFILM (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Iglika Triffonova

Scriptwriter: Iglika Triffonova

DoP: Oleg Mutu

Production designer: Andrea Popova

Costume designer: Elena Stoyanova

Editor: Wies Hundling

Composer: Han Otten

Cast: Ivaylo Nedyalkov, Kremena Slavcheva, Ilina Stoyneva, Matei Michev, Daniel Kukushev, Vyara Kolarova, Valeri Yordanov, Tigran Torosyan