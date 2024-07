SOFIA: American actress Jessica Lange attended the opening of her photo exhibition at the National Gallery in Sofia on 4 July 2024. This is the 16th exhibition in the programme Masters of Photography organised by the museum.

The exhibition features nearly 120 black-and-white photographs made by the famous American actress, whose first love is photography.

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova, Culture Minister Nayden Todorov and Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev were also present at the opening where Jessica Lange held a talk with gallerist and curator Howard Greenberg.

The exhibition can be visited till 29 September 2024.