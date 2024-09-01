Awards of 2024 International Film Festival Love Is Folly

VARNA: The Argentinian/German coproduction Adios Buenos Aires by German Kral received the Grand Prix Golden Aphrodite at the 32nd edition of the International Film Festival Love is Folly , which took place in Varna 23 August – 1 September 2024.

This edition featured an international competition programme with 12 films, continuing the festival's tradition of celebrating diverse cinematic expressions of love.

The festival supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centre, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Varna Municipality is dedicated to showcasing films that explore the theme of love, offering a platform for filmmakers from around the world to present their work.

Over the years, the festival has attracted notable guests from the film industry, including directors and actors such as Otar Iosseliani, Georgiy Daneliya, Krzysztof Zanussi and Charlotte Sieling.

WINNERS:

Grand Prix Golden Aphrodite:

Adios Buenos Aires (Argentina, Germany)

Directed by German Kral

Special Award of the Jury:

My Favorite Cake (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

The Master and Margarita (Russia)

Directed by Michael Lockshin

Best Male Leading Role Award:

László Szacsvay in Some Birds (Hungary)

Directed by Daniel Hever

Produced by Filmfabriq, 235

Coproduced by Sparks

Supported by the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Female Leading Role Award:

Liv Lisa Fries in From Hilde, with Love (Germany)

Directed by Andreas Dresen