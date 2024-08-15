PRODUCTION: Bulgarian Director Yordan Petkov Shoots Resonance

SOFIA: Bulgarian screenwriter/director Yordan Petkov is currently in production with his first feature film Resonance, which is a coproduction between Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey. The project is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and has won several awards at pitching contests.

The story follows an hermit on a mission and an ambitious young policeman, who find themselves strangely entangled by the howling sirens of a malfunctioning Early Warning System. The end of the world, however, is a solitary occupation.

“The look and feel of Resonance is defined by what we have turned to calling an ‘Eastern’ or a Western with a distinct East European sensibility. The cinematic language of Resonance takes its cues from the main character of the film. He is a person who is patient, observant, disciplined, and perhaps, most crucially, stoic. These qualities will hold true for the camera as well. As a film that explores our relationship with nature and the consequences of our indecencies towards it, together with DoP Orlin Ruevski we will strive to employ a disciplined visual approach that pays homage to the genre while still maintaining an organic, tactile feel”, Yordan Petkov told FNE.

Тhe cast includes Ivan Savov, Hristo Petkov, Kate Nichols, Stefan Denolyubov and Borislav Chouchkov.

Bulgaria’s Garti Films, Portokal and Klas Film are producing in coproduction with Marni Films (Greece) and Ikinci Yeni Film (Turkey).

The total budget is 480,000 EUR.

The film has been supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center with 237,000 EUR, the Greek Film Centre with 125,000 EUR, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) with 30,000 EUR, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism with 27,000 EUR, Creative Europe MEDIA Development Support with 45,000 EUR, and SEE Cinema Network with 9,000 EUR.

“Resonance is a film that questions the pervasiveness of apathy at a time defined by moral anxiety. It tries to capture a certain ‘something in the air’ without becoming a tabloid. Moral anxiety itself is a pervasive presence in our lives. We believe it is born out of our growing inability to comprehend the times we live in and it’s never front and centre or clearly articulated. It resides on the edges of the unspoken, lurking outside the frame, more of a blur than a clear shape, but palpable, persistent and unsettling nonetheless. And now it vibrates in Resonance,” producer Vanya Raynova from Portokal told FNE.

The project was developed at TorinoScriptLab (2021) and Biennale College Cinema (2021), and it was pitched at Brussels UP: Up & Coming (2021), Evia Film Project (Special Jury Prize for Creative Vision 2022), Sofia Meetings (Gruvi Marketing Award 2023) and cocoPitch/Connecting Cottbus, Cannes Producers Network Award 2023.

The film is currently being shot for 22 days (from 27 July to 23 August 2024), near Sofia. The postproduction will be completed in May 2025.

The producers are currently looking for sales agents.

Production Information:

Producers:

Garti Films (Bulgaria)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Portokal (Bulgaria)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Klas Film (Bulgaria)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Marni Films (Greece)

Ikinci Yeni Film (Turkey)

Credits:

Director: Yordan Petkov

Scriptwriter: Yordan Petkov

DoP: Orlin Ruevski

Set designer: Andrea Popova

Costume designer: Kristina Tomova

Cast: Ivan Savov, Hristo Petkov, Kate Nichols, Stefan Denolyubov, Borislav Chouchkov