BANSKO: The 23rd edition of the International Festival of Mountaineering and Extreme Cinema, Bansko Film Fest , will screen 75 films from 39 countries from 20 to 24 November 2024 in the Bulgarian mountain resort of Bansko.

The films were selected from over 250 submissions.

The best short and long documentaries on the topic of mountaineering, climbing, cycling, travel, adventure, paragliding, extreme skiing and snowboarding, speleology, and culture of mountain peoples, will be joined by presentations, exhibitions, concerts and outdoor activities including entering a cave and a climbing competition.

Access to screenings is free of charge.