Winners of 28th Golden Rhyton Documentary and Animated Film Festival

PLOVDIV: Geri's Wish by Tonislav Hristov and White Shoulder for a Black Man by Anri Kulev won the awards for Best Documentary and Best Animated Film, respectively, at the 28th edition of the Bulgarian Documentary and Animated Film Festival Golden Rhyton , held in Plovdiv.

A total of 84 films screened in the festival, including 38 titles in the Documentary Competition, 21 in the Animated Film Competition, and 25 titles in Open Horizons sidebar programme.

The festival was held 14 – 21 December 2024.

WINNERS:

Documentary Competition:

Best Documentary:

Geri's Wish (Bulgaria, Finland)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Special Jury Award:

Balkan Black Box (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev

Best Music:

Balkan Black Box (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev

Best Cinematography:

Balkan Black Box (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev

Animated Film Competition:

Best Animated Film:

White Shoulder for a Black Man (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anri Kulev

Special Jury Award for Animated Film:

Family Portrait of the Black Earth (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Popov-Zaeka

Critics’ Award:

Geri's Wish (Bulgaria, Finland)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov