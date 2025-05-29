Sofia Pride Film Fest 2025 Kicks Off in Sofia

SOFIA: The 14th edition of the Sofia Pride Film Fest will showcase 11 feature films and 13 short films, each offering a unique perspective on the lives, challenges, and experiences of queer people. The festival will take place in Sofia from 3 to 12 June 2025, and all titles will compete for the Audience Awards.

This year’s edition is dedicated to the memory of Marko Markov, co-founder of the LGBTI organisation Deystvie and founder of the festival.

Founded in 2011, Sofia Pride Film Fest remains Bulgaria’s only LGBTIQ+ film festival. It is organised by Deystvie with the support of the European Commission, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Embassy of Luxembourg in Bulgaria, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (Bulgaria and North Macedonia), Mono Collective, and Cinema House Sofia.

Feature Film Competition:

Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, India)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov

Produced by Akka Films

Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse

The Astronaut Lovers (Argentina, Spain)

Directed by Marco Berger

Вird (United Kingdom, USA, France, Germany)

Directed by Andrea Arnold

Eat the Night (France)

Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vine

The Nature of Invisible Things (Brazil, Chile)

Directed by Rafaela Camelo

The Paradise of Thrones (Thailand)

Directed by Naruebet Kuno

Rains over Babel (Columbia, USA, Spain)

Directed by Gala del Sol

Sally (USA)

Directed by Cristina Costantini

Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Italy, Singapore)

Directed by Petersen Vargas

Soul of the Desert (Columbia, Brazil)

Directed by Mónica Taboada-Tapia

The Wedding Banquet (USA)

Directed by Andrew Ahn