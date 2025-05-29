Sofia Pride Film Fest 2025 Kicks Off in Sofia

This year’s edition is dedicated to the memory of Marko Markov, co-founder of the LGBTI organisation Deystvie and founder of the festival.
Founded in 2011, Sofia Pride Film Fest remains Bulgaria’s only LGBTIQ+ film festival. It is organised by Deystvie with the support of the European Commission, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Embassy of Luxembourg in Bulgaria, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (Bulgaria and North Macedonia), Mono Collective, and Cinema House Sofia.
Feature Film Competition:
Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, India)
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
Produced by Akka Films
Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse
The Astronaut Lovers (Argentina, Spain)
Directed by Marco Berger
Вird (United Kingdom, USA, France, Germany)
Directed by Andrea Arnold
Eat the Night (France)
Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vine
The Nature of Invisible Things (Brazil, Chile)
Directed by Rafaela Camelo
The Paradise of Thrones (Thailand)
Directed by Naruebet Kuno
Rains over Babel (Columbia, USA, Spain)
Directed by Gala del Sol
Sally (USA)
Directed by Cristina Costantini
Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Italy, Singapore)
Directed by Petersen Vargas
Soul of the Desert (Columbia, Brazil)
Directed by Mónica Taboada-Tapia
The Wedding Banquet (USA)
Directed by Andrew Ahn