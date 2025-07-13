Winners of Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest 2025

The three international competition programmes (for long documentary, medium-length documentary and short documentary), included a total of 37 films. Тhe Bulgarian national competition included six films. A Special Screenings programme included nine more films.
The festival is organised by Buldoc LTD and RIFE Foundation with financial support of the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Republic of Bulgaria Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with Goethe-Institut Bulgaria, the Municipality of Smolyan, the Regional Library “Nikolay Vranchev” and the Rhodope Drama Theater “Nikolay Haitov” in Smolyan.
WINNERS:
Best International Long Documentary:
Landshaft (Armenia, Germany)
Directed by Daniel Kötter
International Long Documentary Special Mentions:
Mother Vera (UK)
Directed by Cécile Embleton, Alys Tomlinson
Best International Medium-length Documentary:
Koka (Poland)
Directed by Aliaksandr Tsymbaliuk
Medium-length Documentary Special Mentions:
Unspoken (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Adamek
Shrovetide Devil (Portugal)
Directed by Diogo Varela Silva
Best International Short Documentary:
Clear Sky (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Kundera
Short Documentary Special Mentions:
To the Embers (France)
Directed by Morgane Ambre
Convention of Contracts (Greece)
Directed by Stefanos Mondelos
MS Studio Special Awards for Best Bulgarian Documentary:
Soul beyond Measure (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sofia Stoycheva
The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)
Directed by Deyan Bararev
Travel Story (Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Mihaela Draganova
Аero Vision Special Awards:
The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)
Directed by Deyan Bararev
School for Hope (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Alexieva