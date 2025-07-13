13-07-2025

Winners of Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest 2025

    Awards Ceremony 2025 Awards Ceremony 2025 credit: Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest

    SOFIA: The Armenian/German coproduction Landshaft by Daniel Kötter received the award for best international long documentary at the 5th edition of the Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest (RIFE), held in the Bulgarian town of Smolyan from 10 to 13 July 2025.

    The three international competition programmes (for long documentary, medium-length documentary and short documentary), included a total of 37 films. Тhe Bulgarian national competition included six films. A Special Screenings programme included nine more films.

    The festival is organised by Buldoc LTD and RIFE Foundation with financial support of the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Republic of Bulgaria Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with Goethe-Institut Bulgaria, the Municipality of Smolyan, the Regional Library “Nikolay Vranchev” and the Rhodope Drama Theater “Nikolay Haitov” in Smolyan.

    WINNERS:

    Best International Long Documentary:
    Landshaft (Armenia, Germany)
    Directed by Daniel Kötter

    International Long Documentary Special Mentions:
    Mother Vera (UK)
    Directed by Cécile Embleton, Alys Tomlinson

    Best International Medium-length Documentary:
    Koka (Poland)
    Directed by Aliaksandr Tsymbaliuk

    Medium-length Documentary Special Mentions:

    Unspoken (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Adamek

    Shrovetide Devil (Portugal)
    Directed by Diogo Varela Silva

    Best International Short Documentary:
    Clear Sky (Poland)
    Directed by Marcin Kundera

    Short Documentary Special Mentions:

    To the Embers (France)
    Directed by Morgane Ambre

    Convention of Contracts (Greece)
    Directed by Stefanos Mondelos 

    MS Studio Special Awards for Best Bulgarian Documentary:

    Soul beyond Measure (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Sofia Stoycheva

    The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Deyan Bararev

    Travel Story (Bulgaria, UK)
    Directed by Mihaela Draganova

    Аero Vision Special Awards:

    The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Deyan Bararev

    School for Hope (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Alexieva

