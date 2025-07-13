Winners of Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest 2025

SOFIA: The Armenian/German coproduction Landshaft by Daniel Kötter received the award for best international long documentary at the 5th edition of the Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest (RIFE) , held in the Bulgarian town of Smolyan from 10 to 13 July 2025.

The three international competition programmes (for long documentary, medium-length documentary and short documentary), included a total of 37 films. Тhe Bulgarian national competition included six films. A Special Screenings programme included nine more films.

The festival is organised by Buldoc LTD and RIFE Foundation with financial support of the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Republic of Bulgaria Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with Goethe-Institut Bulgaria, the Municipality of Smolyan, the Regional Library “Nikolay Vranchev” and the Rhodope Drama Theater “Nikolay Haitov” in Smolyan.

WINNERS:

Best International Long Documentary:

Landshaft (Armenia, Germany)

Directed by Daniel Kötter

International Long Documentary Special Mentions:

Mother Vera (UK)

Directed by Cécile Embleton, Alys Tomlinson

Best International Medium-length Documentary:

Koka (Poland)

Directed by Aliaksandr Tsymbaliuk

Medium-length Documentary Special Mentions:

Unspoken (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Adamek

Shrovetide Devil (Portugal)

Directed by Diogo Varela Silva

Best International Short Documentary:

Clear Sky (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Kundera

Short Documentary Special Mentions:

To the Embers (France)

Directed by Morgane Ambre

Convention of Contracts (Greece)

Directed by Stefanos Mondelos

MS Studio Special Awards for Best Bulgarian Documentary:

Soul beyond Measure (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Stoycheva

The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)

Directed by Deyan Bararev

Travel Story (Bulgaria, UK)

Directed by Mihaela Draganova

Аero Vision Special Awards:

The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)

Directed by Deyan Bararev

School for Hope (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Alexieva