Golden Linden IFF 2025 Ready to Kick Off in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

    STARA ZAGORA: Nine feature films will screen in the Official Competition of the 12th Golden Linden International Film Festival for New European Cinema, which will take place in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria from 31 May to 4 June 2025.

    Two of the feature films from the Official Competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center  – Wedlock by Magdalena Ralcheva and Before I Forget by Stanislav Donchev.

    The festival was created in 2013 and it is organised by Magdalena Ralcheva with support of the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, and the Stara Zagora Municipality.

    Official Competition:

    Wedlock (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
    Produced by Nuance Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Before I Forget (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stanislav Donchev
    Produced by Dynamic Arts
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    But What about Tomi? (Hungary)
    Directеd by Attila Till
    Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup

    Sleeping with a Tiger (Аustria)
    Directed by Anja Salomonowitz
    Produced by Antonin Svoboda

    Ten Minutes (Italy)
    Directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi
    The Good Teacher (France, Belguim)
    Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste

    The Missile (Finland, Estonia)
    Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste
    Produced by Komeetta
    Coproduced by Stellar Film
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the FilmEstonia cash rebate scheme, and Eurimages

    Unsinkable (Denmark)
    Directed by Christian Andersen
    This Is Not My Movie (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Zbąska
    Produced by Hi Movies
    Coproduced by DI FactoryDreamsound, Magic light, HeliografWonder Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

