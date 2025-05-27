Golden Linden IFF 2025 Ready to Kick Off in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

STARA ZAGORA: Nine feature films will screen in the Official Competition of the 12th Golden Linden International Film Festival for New European Cinema , which will take place in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria from 31 May to 4 June 2025.

Two of the feature films from the Official Competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center – Wedlock by Magdalena Ralcheva and Before I Forget by Stanislav Donchev.

The festival was created in 2013 and it is organised by Magdalena Ralcheva with support of the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, and the Stara Zagora Municipality.

Official Competition:

Wedlock (Bulgaria)

Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva

Produced by Nuance Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Before I Forget (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanislav Donchev

Produced by Dynamic Arts

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

But What about Tomi? (Hungary)

Directеd by Attila Till

Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup

Sleeping with a Tiger (Аustria)

Directed by Anja Salomonowitz

Produced by Antonin Svoboda

Ten Minutes (Italy)

Directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi

The Good Teacher (France, Belguim)

Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste

The Missile (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste

Produced by Komeetta

Coproduced by Stellar Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the FilmEstonia cash rebate scheme, and Eurimages

Unsinkable (Denmark)

Directed by Christian Andersen

This Is Not My Movie (Poland)

Directed by Maria Zbąska

Produced by Hi Movies

Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute