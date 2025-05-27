Golden Linden IFF 2025 Ready to Kick Off in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

Two of the feature films from the Official Competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center – Wedlock by Magdalena Ralcheva and Before I Forget by Stanislav Donchev.
The festival was created in 2013 and it is organised by Magdalena Ralcheva with support of the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, and the Stara Zagora Municipality.
Official Competition:
Wedlock (Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
Produced by Nuance Film
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Before I Forget (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanislav Donchev
Produced by Dynamic Arts
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
But What about Tomi? (Hungary)
Directеd by Attila Till
Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup
Sleeping with a Tiger (Аustria)
Directed by Anja Salomonowitz
Produced by Antonin Svoboda
Ten Minutes (Italy)
Directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi
The Good Teacher (France, Belguim)
Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste
The Missile (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste
Produced by Komeetta
Coproduced by Stellar Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the FilmEstonia cash rebate scheme, and Eurimages
Unsinkable (Denmark)
Directed by Christian Andersen
This Is Not My Movie (Poland)
Directed by Maria Zbąska
Produced by Hi Movies
Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute