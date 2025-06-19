Sofia Hosts International Emmy® Awards Judging for the First Time

SOFIA: The International Emmy Awards® Semi-Final Judging was held in Sofia for the first time on 19 June 2025, with an expert jury evaluating projects in the Comedy category. The event was organised by United Media, Southeast Europe’s leading media company, in partnership with Nova Broadcasting Group .

Professionals from over ten countries across two continents, including well-known actors, producers, and directors, gathered in Sofia. The event celebrated creative excellence and storytelling, set against Bulgaria’s rich cultural backdrop.

Eleven distinguished experts from the television and film industry came together to evaluate top comedy programmes, contributing their extensive experience to determine which entries will move forward to the final stage.

The jury included notable figures such as Nataša Buljan (Fiction Development Director and Head of the Content Development Department at United Media, who has developed, co-authored and written scripts for different hit TV formats), Viara Ankova (COO of Nova Broadcasting Group and one of Bulgaria’s most prominent TV professionals, as well as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences), Sanja Tucman (Production Director of Nova TV Croatia), Ecija Ojdanić, Filip Juričić, (critically acclaimed and well-known Croatian actors), Martichka Bozhilova (film producer renowned for her work in documentary filmmaking and international coproductions), Gordan Kičić (actor, producer and director), Viktor Chouchkov (director, producer and screenwriter), Boya Harizanova (writer, director), Zdrava Kamenova (actress, director and writer), and Ivan Angelov (writer).

United Media has led the initiative to bring the International Emmy® Semi-Final Judging to Southeast Europe for the past four years, with previous editions hosted in Dubrovnik, Athens and Pula. With over 200 m EUR invested in original content in 2024, and a portfolio of over 120 media outlets across eight countries, United Media continues to shape the regional media landscape.

Notably, NOVA Bulgaria (this year’s host) was nominated in 2024 for an International Emmy in the News & Current Affairs category for an investigative report on the tragic deaths of 18 migrants near Lokorsko.

As part of United Media, Nova Broadcasting Group is one of Bulgaria’s largest and most dynamic media companies. With 11 TV channels, several radio stations, digital platforms, and print editions, it plays a key role in advancing Bulgaria’s television and film industry and proudly hosts this major international event.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honours global television excellence through the International Emmy® Awards, held annually in New York City. With categories ranging from Comedy to News and Documentary, the Academy connects leading media professionals worldwide. Winners will be announced at the 53rd International Emmy® Awards on 24 November in New York.