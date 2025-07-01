PRODUCTION: The Inspectors Dept. Marks Historic First Feature Film Coproduction between Bulgaria and Latvia

SOFIA: Bulgarian screenwriter Teodora Markova is working on her directorial debut The Inspectors Dept. The first-ever feature film coproduction between Bulgaria and Latvia has already received public funding in both countries.

Martin Markov and Kristina Despodova are producing through Mirrormind (Bulgaria) in coproduction with Uldis Ceculis of VFS films (Latvia).

Тhe script penned by Teodora Markova, Nevena Kertova, and Stanislavs Tokalovs follows Niki (22), the best debt collector in a small Bulgarian town, who is known for her ruthless efficiency and lack of compassion. Her latest challenge pits her against a powerful local police officer, who refuses to repay his debt. What begins as a professional pursuit gradually reveals a deeply personal vendetta: she is, in fact, his illegitimate daughter, seeking revenge for her suffering.

“This is a film about the loss of empathy and compassion in contemporary society. The story was born as a result of our rounds with collectors of quick loans in a small town, which offer instant cash with horrific interest. What shocked me is that 80% of the debt collectors are women, who turn to be more ruthless and achieve better results. This became the central concept of the film: all characters are built in contradiction to mythological archetypes, which is both comical and tragic. These oppositions will also be carried in the visual style. Music is a major element with Niki’s rap and post-punk improvisations, which embody her rage and rebellion. My goal is to blend three genres and to offer a fresh view of the raw Eastern European landscape: a style that disrupts traditional social realism with sharp humour and expressive music”, Teodora Markova told FNE.

The project has received financial support from the Bulgarian National Film Center in the amount of 358,000 EUR, the National Film Centre of Latvia with 87,000 EUR, with an additional 20,000 EUR coming from the producer’s own investment.

Тhe tоtal budget is 630,000 EUR.

“We are also collaborating with North Macedonian partners OXO Productions, with whom we have applied for a Creative Europe MEDIA Development Slate grant. We are currently seeking a third coproduction partner to join us by the end of the year, with the aim of applying to Eurimages in January 2026,” producer Martin Markov told FNE.

The producers are actively seeking coproduction partners to provide a composer, sound recording, and sound postproduction services. They are also looking for sales agents, distributors, broadcasters, festival collaborators, postproduction facilities, and additional public or private funding.

The filming is scheduled for late summer 2026 on locations in the Pernik and Sofia regions.

Production Information:

Producer:

Mirrormind (Bulgaria)

Martin Markov: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

VFS films (Latvia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Teodora Markova

Scriptwriter: Teodora Markova, Nevena Kertova, Stanislavs Tokalovs

DoP: Valdis Celmins