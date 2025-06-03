Bulgaria’s 25% Film Rebate Fuels International Coproductions and Creative Growth

SOFIA: The Bulgarian film industry is increasingly attracting international interest, supported by strong production infrastructure, incentive schemes, and a vibrant filmmaking community. In this context, the Bulgarian National Film Center has launched Filmcenter.bg , a dedicated platform for international producers, directors, and film companies seeking opportunities for filming, coproductions, or investment in Bulgaria.

The platform promotes the Bulgarian film industry by showcasing its key advantages in a single offering: diverse and attractive filming locations, highly skilled professional crews, competitive production costs, and a 25% cash rebate on eligible expenses.

“The greatest benefit is that our cash rebate, even though it's slightly conservative at 25%, is fully functional and has been operating really well and rather fast over the last two years. Since its launch, more than 30 Bulgarian and foreign projects have signed contracts and are ongoing. It’s fully operational and going steady. Among these projects are Joachim Rønning’s Young Woman and the Sea, a Disney+ production starring Daisy Ridley and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer; French/Belgian coproduction Largo Winch: The Price of Money by Olivier Masset-Depasse involving Pan Cinéma, TF1 Films Production, Versus Production, and several partners including Canal+, Ciné+, RTBF, Wallimage, Screen Brussels, BeTV, and Proximus; and Hellboy: The Crooked Man the American by Brian Taylor, produced by Millennium Media, Dark Horse Entertainment, Nu Boyana Film Studios, and Campbell Grobman Films.”, Stephan Prohorov, International Relations Expert at the Bulgarian National Film Center, told FNE.

Bulgaria offers a remarkable capacity to accommodate a wide range of storylines, thanks to its diverse natural landscapes and rich architectural heritage. The country features a variety of locations, including the Black Sea coast, mountains, forests, and historic towns. Its architecture ranges from ancient and medieval sites to Ottoman and modern buildings, providing versatile settings for different types of productions. Bulgaria also provides excellent production conditions, with experienced, multilingual crews available at competitive rates.

“Bulgaria offers excellent infrastructure with highly professional crews. Talent is present in all areas of filmmaking, not only among directors, but also in cinematography, acting, costume design, makeup, set design, sound. This is what makes us very good at coproducing. We coproduce both films and series, which allows all of these professionals to gain valuable experience that feeds into their own creative work. We practically have some sort of Bulgarian coproduction at every major European award and festival every year,” added Stephan Prohorov.

The country’s growing international recognition is reflected in the success of Bulgarian coproductions (both minority and majority), which are regularly featured at top-tier film festivals. Recent examples include Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan (produced by Akka Films. coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire), which won Best Actress in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2024; Nebojša Slijepčević’s Croatian/Bulgarian/French/Slovenian short film The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (produced by Antitalent, coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc), which won the Palme d’or and was later nominated at the Academy Awards in 2025; and the political TV series Operation Sabre by Goran Stanković and Vladimir Tagić, a Serbian/Bulgarian coproduction between This and That Productions and Agitprop, which was awarded at Canneseries and Serial Killer Festival 2024.