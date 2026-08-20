Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

VARNA: A total of 16 feature films, 29 short fiction films and three fiction TV series will screen in the three official competitions of the 44th Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival , which will take place in Varna from 17 to 24 September 2026.

Fifteen of the feature films in the main competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, and 10 films from the official competition are international coproductions: seven have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation.

Three feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

The festival will open on 17 September 2026 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of Nina Rosa by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles.

The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

Feature Film Competition:

Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), and Eurimages

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film i Väst

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film I Väst, and Doli Media Studio

The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)

Produced by Komplizen Film

Coproduced by Miramar Film, Kazak Productions, Panama Film

Supported by BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung

Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, and Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Produced by Colonel Films

Coproduced by UMI Films, Ginger Light, Echo Bravo.

Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimitr Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro

She Who Remains (Bulgaria, Albania, Italy)

Directed by Kostadin Bonev

Produced by Trivium Films

Coproduced by L’aged’or, Papadhimitri Film Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of culture of Italy, the National Film Center of Albania, the Bulgarian National Television

Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas

Shepherd (Bulgaria)

Directed by Milena Andonova

Produced by Proventus

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Aurora (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Georgi Stoev–Jacky, Nikola Boshnakov

Produced by ARS Ltd.

Coproduced by Bielle Re srl

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, National Culture Fund

Brunch for Beginners (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Titova

Produced by NoBlink

Three Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria, Azerbaijan)

Directed by Zornitsa Sophia

Produced by MQ Pictures

Coproducеd by Cinemedia

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality, the Azerbaijan Film Agency

Christmas Agents (Bulgaria)

Directed by Todor Chapkanov

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Coproduced by Crew Casting Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Axis of Life (Bulgaria, Hungary)

Directed by Atanas Hristoskov

Produced by Invictus

Coproduced by Kalpataru

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ganges Indian-Hungarian Cultural Foundation

Non-Migrants (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stephan Belov

Produced by A Plus Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Les Faits Divers (Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Victor Ivanov

Produced by Victor Ivanov, Sam Cosmic Business, Balkan Comics

Coproduced by Vladislav Velichkov, Marta Paunova, Claudia Landsberger

Supported by the National Culture Fund, Filmski Studio Medika, the Bulgarian National Film Center (for distribution)

Тhe Hobbo (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stephan Tenev

Producеd by Stoil Vatev – Video King Ltd.

Coproduced by Bastun Media, Push Pull

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

TV Series Competition:

Mamnik (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victor Bojinov

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television, Falconwing Studio, Global Films

The Kom-Emine Trail (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boyko Boyanov, Ivan Vladimirov

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Rainmarks (Bulgaria)

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Produced by Albion Film

Coproduced by National Culture Fund, Nova Tv, Abraxas Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center