Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

Fifteen of the feature films in the main competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, and 10 films from the official competition are international coproductions: seven have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation.
Three feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.
The festival will open on 17 September 2026 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of Nina Rosa by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles.
The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.
Feature Film Competition:
Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), and Eurimages
Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Ralitza Petrova
Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks
Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film i Väst
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film I Väst, and Doli Media Studio
The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)
Produced by Komplizen Film
Coproduced by Miramar Film, Kazak Productions, Panama Film
Supported by BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung
Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, and Belgium)
Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Produced by Colonel Films
Coproduced by UMI Films, Ginger Light, Echo Bravo.
Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada
Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimitr Tagić
Produced by Sense Production
Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro
She Who Remains (Bulgaria, Albania, Italy)
Directed by Kostadin Bonev
Produced by Trivium Films
Coproduced by L’aged’or, Papadhimitri Film Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of culture of Italy, the National Film Center of Albania, the Bulgarian National Television
Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)
Directed by Alexander Kossev
Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas
Shepherd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Andonova
Produced by Proventus
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Aurora (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Georgi Stoev–Jacky, Nikola Boshnakov
Produced by ARS Ltd.
Coproduced by Bielle Re srl
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, National Culture Fund
Brunch for Beginners (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Titova
Produced by NoBlink
Three Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria, Azerbaijan)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures
Coproducеd by Cinemedia
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality, the Azerbaijan Film Agency
Christmas Agents (Bulgaria)
Directed by Todor Chapkanov
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
Coproduced by Crew Casting Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Axis of Life (Bulgaria, Hungary)
Directed by Atanas Hristoskov
Produced by Invictus
Coproduced by Kalpataru
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ganges Indian-Hungarian Cultural Foundation
Non-Migrants (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stephan Belov
Produced by A Plus Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Les Faits Divers (Bulgaria, Croatia)
Directed by Victor Ivanov
Produced by Victor Ivanov, Sam Cosmic Business, Balkan Comics
Coproduced by Vladislav Velichkov, Marta Paunova, Claudia Landsberger
Supported by the National Culture Fund, Filmski Studio Medika, the Bulgarian National Film Center (for distribution)
Тhe Hobbo (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stephan Tenev
Producеd by Stoil Vatev – Video King Ltd.
Coproduced by Bastun Media, Push Pull
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality
TV Series Competition:
Mamnik (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victor Bojinov
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television, Falconwing Studio, Global Films
The Kom-Emine Trail (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boyko Boyanov, Ivan Vladimirov
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
Rainmarks (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Produced by Albion Film
Coproduced by National Culture Fund, Nova Tv, Abraxas Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center