20-08-2026

Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

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    VARNA: A total of 16 feature films, 29 short fiction films and three fiction TV series will screen in the three official competitions of the 44th Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival, which will take place in Varna from 17 to 24 September 2026.

    Fifteen of the feature films in the main competition are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, and 10 films from the official competition are international coproductions: seven have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation.

    Three feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

    The festival will open on 17 September 2026 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of Nina Rosa by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles.

    The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), and Eurimages

    Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Ralitza Petrova
    Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks
    Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film I Väst, and Doli Media Studio

    The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)
    Produced by Komplizen Film
    Coproduced by Miramar Film, Kazak Productions, Panama Film
    Supported by BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung

    Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, and Belgium)
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
    Produced by Colonel Films
    Coproduced by UMI Films, Ginger Light, Echo Bravo.
    Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimitr Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro

    She Who Remains (Bulgaria, Albania, Italy)
    Directed by Kostadin Bonev
    Produced by Trivium Films
    Coproduced by L’aged’or, Papadhimitri Film Production
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of culture of Italy, the National Film Center of Albania, the Bulgarian National Television

    Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Alexander Kossev
    Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas

    Shepherd (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Milena Andonova
    Produced by Proventus
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Aurora (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Georgi Stoev–Jacky, Nikola Boshnakov
    Produced by ARS Ltd.
    Coproduced by Bielle Re srl
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, National Culture Fund

    Brunch for Beginners (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Titova
    Produced by NoBlink

    Three Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria, Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
    Produced by MQ Pictures
    Coproducеd by Cinemedia
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality, the Azerbaijan Film Agency

    Christmas Agents (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Todor Chapkanov
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Coproduced by Crew Casting Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Axis of Life (Bulgaria, Hungary)
    Directed by Atanas Hristoskov
    Produced by Invictus
    Coproduced by Kalpataru
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ganges Indian-Hungarian Cultural Foundation

    Non-Migrants (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stephan Belov
    Produced by A Plus Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Les Faits Divers (Bulgaria, Croatia)
    Directed by Victor Ivanov
    Produced by Victor Ivanov, Sam Cosmic Business, Balkan Comics
    Coproduced by Vladislav Velichkov, Marta Paunova, Claudia Landsberger
    Supported by the National Culture Fund, Filmski Studio Medika, the Bulgarian National Film Center (for distribution)

    Тhe Hobbo (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stephan Tenev
    Producеd by Stoil Vatev – Video King Ltd.
    Coproduced by Bastun Media, Push Pull
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

    TV Series Competition:

    Mamnik (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Victor Bojinov
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television, Falconwing Studio, Global Films

    The Kom-Emine Trail (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Boyko Boyanov, Ivan Vladimirov
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

    Rainmarks (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
    Produced by Albion Film
    Coproduced by National Culture Fund, Nova Tv, Abraxas Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Published in Bulgaria

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