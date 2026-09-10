Nu Boyana Film Studio’s Future Debated Ahead of Expiry of Privatisation Restriction

SOFIA: A group of Bulgarian filmmakers staged a protest outside Nu Boyana Film Studios , raising concerns about the future of film production at the complex as a key 20-year restriction under the studio's privatisation agreement is set to expire this autumn.

Gabriel Georgiev, Chair of the Alliance of Independent Producers, said the protest on 7 September 2026 brought together film producers and studio employees. As quoted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), Georgiev said the demonstrators were seeking answers from the authorities on two key issues: what will happen to Boyana Film Studios after the final restriction under the privatisation agreement expires on 17 November 2026, and whether all conditions under the agreement have been duly fulfilled so that the property can be acquired after the expiry of that period.

"The Boyana Film Studios are not for sale," Nu Boyana Film Studios said in a Facebook statement, denying any intention to change the complex's purpose and adding that it had rejected numerous offers over the years and intends to develop it as one of the leading film studios in Southeastern Europe. It said the Public Enterprises and Control Agency had found the conditions of the agreement fulfilled. The company questioned the motives behind some of the criticism, suggesting it stemmed from private commercial interests and an unresolved payment dispute with a production company.

Speaking to bTV on 6 September 2026, Culture Minister Evtim Miloshev said he shared concerns about the case, which he described as the result of "problems inherited over decades", but did not believe film production would cease. He cited a letter from the same agency stating that no violations in the implementation of the agreement had been registered, as well as the owners' public statement." Let us draw a distinction between when someone is concerned about something and when there are commercial interests hidden behind that concern," Miloshev said.

The debate continued on 8 September 2026 at a press conference at the BTA National Press Club in Sofia, organised by the Alliance of Independent Producers and the Independent Cultural Sector association. According to BTA, the discussion focused on Boyana's future and on calls for guarantees that it will remain a functioning studio.

Chilo Popov, an MP from Democratic Bulgaria and a member of parliament's Culture and Media Committee, said the state had a real legal interest in commissioning an independent assessment of the privatisation agreement because it still holds a minority stake in the company. The analysis should be carried out by legal experts engaged by the Council of Ministers, he said, pointing to the loss of cultural infrastructure as a possible risk.

Lyubomira Kostova of the Independent Cultural Sector association said there were insufficient guarantees that the complex would retain its current purpose and continue serving the film industry. She called for an independent review of whether the obligations under the privatisation agreement had been fulfilled.

Georgiev urged the state to make clear commitments to preserving the studios' infrastructure and questioned Miloshev's reassurances about Boyana's future, according to BTA.

Asked whether they had evidence of plans to demolish the studios or use the site for other purposes, the organizers acknowledged that they currently had no concrete facts to support such concerns. "It is difficult to substantiate this with facts because the restriction is still in force," Georgiev said, as quoted by BTA, referring to informal discussions with sources he did not identify.

The dispute therefore centres on demands for greater transparency, an independent review of the privatisation agreement and guarantees for Boyana's future, while Nu Boyana Film Studios maintains that the complex is not for sale and will continue to operate and develop as a film studio.