PRODUCTION: Victor Bojinov in Postproduction with Bulgarian Feature Film Chamkoria

SOFIA: Bulgarian director/writer Victor Bojinov is currently in postproduction with Chamkoria. Based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed Bulgarian writer Milen Ruskov, the film marks Bojinov’s second adaptation of Ruskov’s work, following Heights (produced by Serpentine ltd.,2017), which became one of the most successful Bulgarian films.

Set in Bulgaria in October 1928, Chamkoria follows Bae Slave, a taxi driver making his final trip of the year from Sofia to Chamkoria. Among his passengers is Gina, a man wanted by the authorities whom Slave once helped, as well as a mysterious passenger who seems strangely familiar. The journey brings back memories of the turbulent year that changed Slave’s life. Through the very nature of his work, he unwittingly becomes involved in some of the darkest political events in Bulgaria in the early 20th century.

Malin Krastev, Hristo Petkov, Sofia Bobcheva, Toni Minasian, Martin Dimitrov, and Jordan Russin lead the cast.

“Chamkoria looks at history through the eyes of an ordinary man who simply wants to take care of his family and live his life, but is forced to make choices in a world torn apart by political hatred. Bae Slave is not a hero, he is flawed, funny, contradictory and deeply human, and his journey ultimately becomes a choice about what kind of man he wants to be. A century later, the mechanisms of division, fear, manipulation and intolerance feel disturbingly familiar. For us, this is what makes Chamkoria more than a historical film: it is a story about the difficult choice to remain human when the world around you is losing its humanity,” Victor Bojinov told FNE.

Talent Partners is producing the film, with the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio as Bulgarian coproducers. Gala Film serves as the executive producer.

The total budget is 1.13 m EUR. The Bulgarian National Film Center provided 850,000 EUR, the Bulgarian National Television contributed 180,000 EUR, and Falconwing Studio provided 100,000 EUR.

The production is additionally supported by the Luchezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, Ford – Moto-Pfohe, and Hotel Rila – Borovets.

The film was shot over 26 shooting days between October 2025 and May 2026 in Sofia, Borovets, Nu Boyana Film Studio, Ten Dots Virtual Production Studio, and Negushevo.

The producers are currently seeking additional financing to complete postproduction, which is scheduled to continue until June 2027. They are also looking for an international sales partner.

New Magic Films will distribute the film in Bulgaria.

Production Information:

Producer:

Talent Partners (Bulgaria)

Victor Bojinov: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Bulgarian National Television (Bulgaria)

Falconwing Studio (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Victor Bojinov

Writer: Victor Bojinov

DoP: Anton Bakarski

Set designer: Vanina Geleva

Costume designer: Mina Kaye

Sound designer: Adrian Gugov

Composer: Petar Dundakov

Editor: Nina Altaparmakova

Cast: Malin Krastev, Hristo Petkov, Sofia Bobcheva, Toni Minasian, Martin Dimitrov, Jordan Russin