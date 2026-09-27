The Dreamed Adventure Wins Golden Rose National Film Festival 2026

A total of 16 feature films, 29 short fiction films and three fiction TV series screened in the three official competitions.
The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)
Directed by Valeska Grisebach
Produced by Komplizen Film
Coproduced by Miramar Film, Kazak Productions, Panama Film
Supported by BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung
Best Director Award:
Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov for Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), and Eurimages
Best Script Award:
Viktoria Petkova, Zornitsa Sofia, Petar Delchev for Three Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria, Azerbaijan)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures
Coproducеd by Cinemedia
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality, the Azerbaijan Film Agency
Best Cinematography Award:
Yulian Atanasov for Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Ralitza Petrova
Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks
Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film i Väst
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film I Väst, and Doli Media Studio
Best Actress Award:
Tanya Shakhova in Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Best Actor (shared):
Galin Stoev in Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Produced by Colonel Films
Coproduced by UMI Films, Ginger Light, Echo Bravo.
Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada
and
Ivan Savov in Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Best Composer Award:
Viktoria Krachunova for Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimitr Tagić
Produced by Sense Production
Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro
Award for Artistic Courage:
Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktor Ivanov
Produced by Gagarin Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe - MEDIA
City of Varna Special Award:
Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)
Directed by Alexander Kossev
Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas
City of Varna Special Mention:
Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimitr Tagić
Best Debut Feature:
Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktor Ivanov
Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
Rainmarks (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
Found at Sea (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimana Markovska
Short Film Special Mentions:
For Acting Performance: Boril Antov in Making Love (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ventsislav Sariev
The Rabbit Is Dead (Bulgaria, North Macedonia)
Directed by Hanis Bagashov
Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)
Directed by Valeska Grisebach
Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Ralitza Petrova
Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
Impromptu (Bulgaria, Romania)
Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev
EWA BG award for Short fiction:
Driving Lesson (Bulgaria)
Directed by Anastasia Angelova
EWA BG Special Mention for Short fiction:
A Cup of Coffee (Bulgaria)
Directed by Bozhana Marinova
Audience Award:
Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Youth Jury Award:
Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktor Ivanov
Film Producers' Association Award for a Short Film by an Author Under 35:
Clay (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristian Georgiev
Red Cross Film Festival Award for Best Feature Film
Non-Migrants (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Belov
Produced by iFilm
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria