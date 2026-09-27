27-09-2026

The Dreamed Adventure Wins Golden Rose National Film Festival 2026

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    The Dreamed Adventure Wins Golden Rose National Film Festival 2026 credit: Golden Rose National Film Festival

    VARNA: The Dreamed Adventure by Valeska Grisebach won the Best Film award at the 44th Golden Rose National Film Festival, which was held in Varna 17 – 24 September 2026. Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov won Best Director for Black Money for White Nights.

    A total of 16 feature films, 29 short fiction films and three fiction TV series screened in the three official competitions.

    The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
    The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)
    Directed by Valeska Grisebach
    Produced by Komplizen Film
    Coproduced by Miramar Film, Kazak Productions, Panama Film
    Supported by BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung

    Best Director Award:
    Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov for Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), and Eurimages

    Best Script Award:
    Viktoria Petkova, Zornitsa Sofia, Petar Delchev for Three Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria, Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
    Produced by MQ Pictures
    Coproducеd by Cinemedia
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality, the Azerbaijan Film Agency

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Yulian Atanasov for Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Ralitza Petrova
    Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks
    Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film I Väst, and Doli Media Studio

    Best Actress Award:
    Tanya Shakhova in Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

    Best Actor (shared):

    Galin Stoev in Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
    Produced by Colonel Films
    Coproduced by UMI Films, Ginger Light, Echo Bravo.
    Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

    and

    Ivan Savov in Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

    Best Composer Award:
    Viktoria Krachunova for Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimitr Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro

    ​​Award for Artistic Courage:
    Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Viktor Ivanov
    Produced by Gagarin Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    City of Varna Special Award:
    Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Alexander Kossev
    Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas

    City of Varna Special Mention:
    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimitr Tagić

     

    Best Debut Feature:
    Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Viktor Ivanov

    Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
    Rainmarks (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

    Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
    Found at Sea (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimana Markovska

    Short Film Special Mentions:

    For Acting Performance: Boril Antov in Making Love (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ventsislav Sariev

    The Rabbit Is Dead (Bulgaria, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Hanis Bagashov

    Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
    The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)
    Directed by Valeska Grisebach 

    Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
    Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Ralitza Petrova

    Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
    Impromptu (Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev

    EWA BG award for Short fiction:
    Driving Lesson (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Anastasia Angelova

    EWA BG Special Mention for Short fiction:
    A Cup of Coffee (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Bozhana Marinova

    Audience Award:
    Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

    Youth Jury Award:
    Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Viktor Ivanov

    Film Producers' Association Award for a Short Film by an Author Under 35:
    Clay (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kristian Georgiev

    Red Cross Film Festival Award for Best Feature Film
    Non-Migrants (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stefan Belov
    Produced by iFilm
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria

    Published in Bulgaria

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