The Dreamed Adventure Wins Golden Rose National Film Festival 2026

VARNA: The Dreamed Adventure by Valeska Grisebach won the Best Film award at the 44th Golden Rose National Film Festival , which was held in Varna 17 – 24 September 2026. Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov won Best Director for Black Money for White Nights.

A total of 16 feature films, 29 short fiction films and three fiction TV series screened in the three official competitions.

The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, is the most important public event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:

The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)

Directed by Valeska Grisebach

Produced by Komplizen Film

Coproduced by Miramar Film, Kazak Productions, Panama Film

Supported by BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung

Best Director Award:

Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov for Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), and Eurimages

Best Script Award:

Viktoria Petkova, Zornitsa Sofia, Petar Delchev for Three Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria, Azerbaijan)

Directed by Zornitsa Sophia

Produced by MQ Pictures

Coproducеd by Cinemedia

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality, the Azerbaijan Film Agency

Best Cinematography Award:

Yulian Atanasov for Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film i Väst

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film I Väst, and Doli Media Studio

Best Actress Award:

Tanya Shakhova in Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Best Actor (shared):

Galin Stoev in Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Produced by Colonel Films

Coproduced by UMI Films, Ginger Light, Echo Bravo.

Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

and

Ivan Savov in Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Best Composer Award:

Viktoria Krachunova for Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimitr Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro

​​Award for Artistic Courage:

Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)

Directed by Viktor Ivanov

Produced by Gagarin Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe - MEDIA

City of Varna Special Award:

Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas

City of Varna Special Mention:

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimitr Tagić

Best Debut Feature:

Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)

Directed by Viktor Ivanov

Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:

Rainmarks (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:

Found at Sea (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimana Markovska

Short Film Special Mentions:

For Acting Performance: Boril Antov in Making Love (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ventsislav Sariev

The Rabbit Is Dead (Bulgaria, North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, Bulgaria, France, Austria)

Directed by Valeska Grisebach

Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:

Impromptu (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev

EWA BG award for Short fiction:

Driving Lesson (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anastasia Angelova

EWA BG Special Mention for Short fiction:

A Cup of Coffee (Bulgaria)

Directed by Bozhana Marinova

Audience Award:

Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Youth Jury Award:

Everyone Dies in the News (Bulgaria)

Directed by Viktor Ivanov

Film Producers' Association Award for a Short Film by an Author Under 35:

Clay (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristian Georgiev

Red Cross Film Festival Award for Best Feature Film

Non-Migrants (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stefan Belov

Produced by iFilm

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria