Awards of 2026 World Animation Film Festival in Varna

VARNA: The Czech Republic student film Gentle by Jamaica Kindlova won the Grand Prix at the 22 nd edition of the World Festival of Animated Film Varna (2-6 September 2026), which screened 73 films in four categories. The award for best Bulgarian film went to Nephila by Kristian Zahariev.

The first edition of the festival took place in October 1979. The following five biannual editions classified it as one of the most important animated film festivals in the world, organised under the patronage of the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA), together with Annecy, Animafest Zagreb, Ottawa and Hiroshima festivals. After the political and economic changes that took place in Bulgaria in 1989, the festival was interrupted till 2011.

The World Festival of Animated Film Varna 2026 was organised by the World Festival of Animated Film Association and the Festival and Congress Center Varna, with the support of the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Municipality of Varna.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix:

Gently (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jamaica Kindlova

Special Diploma for Short Film:

Daughters of the Late Colonel (UK)

Directed by Elizabeth Hopps

Best Bulgarian Film:

Nephila (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristian Zahariev

Special Diploma for Bulgarian Film:

(Dis)connected (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yoni

Best Children's Film:

Found (Belgium, France)

Directed by Juliette Baily

Special Diploma for Children Film:

Under and Over the Bed (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Sokerova, Sonya Raynova