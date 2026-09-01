Winners of 2026 International Film Festival Love Is Folly

The festival’s international competition featured nine films.
This year’s edition introduced a new format and a new team, while continuing to build on the tradition established by Prof. Alexander Grozev. The core team includes producer Eleni Dikidis, as well as journalists and screenwriters Dimitar Stoyanovich and Georgi Toshev.
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Varna Municipality, the festival is dedicated to showcasing films that explore the many dimensions of love, providing a platform for filmmakers from Bulgaria and around the world to present their work.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix Golden Aphrodite:
A Hint of Love / Une pointe d’amour (France)
Directed by Maël Piriou
Best Director:
Stefano Mordini for The Lesson / La lezione (Italy)
Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
Aurora (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Georgi Stoev-Jacky, Nikola Boshnakov
Produced by ARS Ltd.
Coproduced by Bielle Re srl
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, National Culture Fund
Best Leading Actor:
Bastien Bouillon in Leave One Day / Partir un jour (France)
Directed by Amélie Bonnin
Best Leading Actress:
Ester Pantano in Francesca & Giovanni (Italy, USA)
Directed by Ricky Tognazzi and Simona Izzo
Special Award of the Municipality of Varna:
Three Goodbyes / Tre ciotole (Italy, Spain)
Directed by Isabel Coixet
Audience Award:
A Hint of Lovе / Une pointe d’amour (France)
Directed by Maël Piriou