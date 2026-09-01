Winners of 2026 International Film Festival Love Is Folly

VARNA: The French production A Hint of Love / Une pointe d’amour by Maël Piriou received the Grand Prix Golden Aphrodite at the 34 th International Film Festival Love Is Folly” , held at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna, Bulgaria 26 – 30 August 2026.

The festival’s international competition featured nine films.

This year’s edition introduced a new format and a new team, while continuing to build on the tradition established by Prof. Alexander Grozev. The core team includes producer Eleni Dikidis, as well as journalists and screenwriters Dimitar Stoyanovich and Georgi Toshev.

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Varna Municipality, the festival is dedicated to showcasing films that explore the many dimensions of love, providing a platform for filmmakers from Bulgaria and around the world to present their work.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix Golden Aphrodite:

A Hint of Love / Une pointe d’amour (France)

Directed by Maël Piriou

Best Director:

Stefano Mordini for The Lesson / La lezione (Italy)

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Aurora (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Georgi Stoev-Jacky, Nikola Boshnakov

Produced by ARS Ltd.

Coproduced by Bielle Re srl

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, National Culture Fund

Best Leading Actor:

Bastien Bouillon in Leave One Day / Partir un jour (France)

Directed by Amélie Bonnin

Best Leading Actress:

Ester Pantano in Francesca & Giovanni (Italy, USA)

Directed by Ricky Tognazzi and Simona Izzo

Special Award of the Municipality of Varna:

Three Goodbyes / Tre ciotole (Italy, Spain)

Directed by Isabel Coixet

Audience Award:

A Hint of Lovе / Une pointe d’amour (France)

Directed by Maël Piriou