Pula Industry Showcases 13 Feature Films and Seven Series in Development

PULA: The 69th edition of the Pula Film Festival (16 - 24 July 2022) prepared an ambitious industry programme that is taking place 17 – 22 July 2022. Thirteen feature films and seven series in development will be presented.

The industry programme is intended for film professionals from Croatia and abroad with the goal of professional networking and education, but primarily for marketing Croatian film projects in postproduction.

“The central place of this year's Industrial programme is certainly Films in the making, where film professionals will present their films before completion to representatives of film distribution: sales agents, consultants and film festival delegates. In addition to majority Croatian projects, minority coproductions will also be presented, a total of 13 new projects”, Nataša Šimunov, the producer of the festival, told FNE.

The Croatian Directors’ Guild is organising the presentation of projects developed at the Screenwriting Workshop for live-action and documentary series in 2021, under the mentorship of Snjažana Tribuson, Ognjen Sviličić, Saše Ban and Miroslav Sikavica.

As part of the Co-production Day on 18 July 2022, a meeting of representatives of film centres, industry representatives and all film professionals is organised in order to exchange experiences, improve and strengthen business ties, and initiate new collaborations.

The programme also includes the round tables Protecting and Presenting Film Heritage, Minority Coproductions and Cooperation of Film Centres from the Region, as well as the panel discussion Engaged film today: Why do we make films?, and the Pula Academy, an educational programme targeted at students, but open to all accredited professionals.

FULL LIST OF PRESENTED PROJECTS:

Feature Films in Production:

Ana (Croatia)

Directed by Anđelo Jurkas

Produced by DOP produkcija

The Wrath of God (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Kristijan Milić

Produced by Eurofilm

Diary of Paulina P. (Croatia)

Directed by Neven Hitrec

Produced by Jaka produkcija

Pula (Croatia)

Directed by Andrej Korovljev

Produced by Kinematograf

Seventh Heaven (Croatia)

Directed by Jasna Nanut

Produced by 15art

Shadow of the Mediterranean (Serbia, Greece, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Jović

Produced by Terirem Produkcija

Coproduced by Wiew Master Film, Telefilm

Sweet Simona (Croatia)

Directed by Igor Mirković

Produced by Interfilm

Death of the Little Match Girl (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro)

Directed by Goran Kulenović

Produced by Livada produkcija

Coproduced by Production Sarajevo 2006, Natenane Productions

The Stigmas (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Zdenko Jurilj

Produced by Eurofilm

Coproduced by Kadar

This Is Not a Love Song (Croatia)

Directed by Nevio Marasović

Produced by Vis-a-vis produkcija

Lunatic (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Igor Šterk

Produced by A.A.C. productions

Coproduced by Švenk, Gustav Film, RTV Slovenia

What’s to Be Done (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by 15art

Sweet Sorrow (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Kosta Đorđević

Produced by Kinematografska kuća

Coproduced by Marinis media

Live-Action Series Script Pitch:

Rumpus

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Banija

Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić

Mrtvi kut

Directed by Andrej Korovljev

Žena dijete glumica

Directed by Lana Kosavac

Documentary Series Script Pitch:

Napravit ću scenu

Directed by Ivan Grgur

Pojesti

Directed by Dario Juričan

Ploveći mostovi

Directed by Silva Ćapin