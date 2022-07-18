18-07-2022

Pula Industry Showcases 13 Feature Films and Seven Series in Development

    PULA: The 69th edition of the Pula Film Festival (16 - 24 July 2022) prepared an ambitious industry programme that is taking place 17 – 22 July 2022. Thirteen feature films and seven series in development will be presented.

    The industry programme is intended for film professionals from Croatia and abroad with the goal of professional networking and education, but primarily for marketing Croatian film projects in postproduction.

    “The central place of this year's Industrial programme is certainly Films in the making, where film professionals will present their films before completion to representatives of film distribution: sales agents, consultants and film festival delegates. In addition to majority Croatian projects, minority coproductions will also be presented, a total of 13 new projects”, Nataša Šimunov, the producer of the festival, told FNE.

    The Croatian Directors’ Guild is organising the presentation of projects developed at the Screenwriting Workshop for live-action and documentary series in 2021, under the mentorship of Snjažana Tribuson, Ognjen Sviličić, Saše Ban and Miroslav Sikavica.

    As part of the Co-production Day on 18 July 2022, a meeting of representatives of film centres, industry representatives and all film professionals is organised in order to exchange experiences, improve and strengthen business ties, and initiate new collaborations.

    The programme also includes the round tables Protecting and Presenting Film Heritage, Minority Coproductions and Cooperation of Film Centres from the Region, as well as the panel discussion Engaged film today: Why do we make films?, and the Pula Academy, an educational programme targeted at students, but open to all accredited professionals.

    FULL LIST OF PRESENTED PROJECTS:

    Feature Films in Production:

    Ana (Croatia)
    Directed by Anđelo Jurkas
    Produced by DOP produkcija

    The Wrath of God (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Kristijan Milić
    Produced by Eurofilm

    Diary of Paulina P. (Croatia)
    Directed by Neven Hitrec
    Produced by Jaka produkcija

    Pula (Croatia)
    Directed by Andrej Korovljev
    Produced by Kinematograf

    Seventh Heaven (Croatia)
    Directed by Jasna Nanut
    Produced by 15art

    Shadow of the Mediterranean (Serbia, Greece, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Jović
    Produced by Terirem Produkcija 
    Coproduced by Wiew Master Film, Telefilm

    Sweet Simona (Croatia)
    Directed by Igor Mirković
    Produced by Interfilm

    Death of the Little Match Girl (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro)
    Directed by Goran Kulenović
    Produced by Livada produkcija
    Coproduced by Production Sarajevo 2006, Natenane Productions

    The Stigmas (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Zdenko Jurilj
    Produced by Eurofilm
    Coproduced by Kadar

    This Is Not a Love Song (Croatia)
    Directed by Nevio Marasović
    Produced by Vis-a-vis produkcija

    Lunatic (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Igor Šterk
    Produced by A.A.C. productions
    Coproduced by Švenk, Gustav Film, RTV Slovenia

    What’s to Be Done (Croatia)
    Directed by Goran Dević
    Produced by 15art

    Sweet Sorrow (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Kosta Đorđević
    Produced by Kinematografska kuća
    Coproduced by Marinis media

    Live-Action Series Script Pitch:

    Rumpus
    Directed by Dubravka Turić

    Banija
    Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić

    Mrtvi kut
    Directed by Andrej Korovljev

    Žena dijete glumica
    Directed by Lana Kosavac

    Documentary Series Script Pitch:

    Napravit ću scenu
    Directed by Ivan Grgur

    Pojesti
    Directed by Dario Juričan

    Ploveći mostovi
    Directed by Silva Ćapin

