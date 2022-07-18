Pula Industry Showcases 13 Feature Films and Seven Series in Development

The industry programme is intended for film professionals from Croatia and abroad with the goal of professional networking and education, but primarily for marketing Croatian film projects in postproduction.
“The central place of this year's Industrial programme is certainly Films in the making, where film professionals will present their films before completion to representatives of film distribution: sales agents, consultants and film festival delegates. In addition to majority Croatian projects, minority coproductions will also be presented, a total of 13 new projects”, Nataša Šimunov, the producer of the festival, told FNE.
The Croatian Directors’ Guild is organising the presentation of projects developed at the Screenwriting Workshop for live-action and documentary series in 2021, under the mentorship of Snjažana Tribuson, Ognjen Sviličić, Saše Ban and Miroslav Sikavica.
As part of the Co-production Day on 18 July 2022, a meeting of representatives of film centres, industry representatives and all film professionals is organised in order to exchange experiences, improve and strengthen business ties, and initiate new collaborations.
The programme also includes the round tables Protecting and Presenting Film Heritage, Minority Coproductions and Cooperation of Film Centres from the Region, as well as the panel discussion Engaged film today: Why do we make films?, and the Pula Academy, an educational programme targeted at students, but open to all accredited professionals.
FULL LIST OF PRESENTED PROJECTS:
Feature Films in Production:
Ana (Croatia)
Directed by Anđelo Jurkas
Produced by DOP produkcija
The Wrath of God (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Kristijan Milić
Produced by Eurofilm
Diary of Paulina P. (Croatia)
Directed by Neven Hitrec
Produced by Jaka produkcija
Pula (Croatia)
Directed by Andrej Korovljev
Produced by Kinematograf
Seventh Heaven (Croatia)
Directed by Jasna Nanut
Produced by 15art
Shadow of the Mediterranean (Serbia, Greece, Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Jović
Produced by Terirem Produkcija
Coproduced by Wiew Master Film, Telefilm
Sweet Simona (Croatia)
Directed by Igor Mirković
Produced by Interfilm
Death of the Little Match Girl (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro)
Directed by Goran Kulenović
Produced by Livada produkcija
Coproduced by Production Sarajevo 2006, Natenane Productions
The Stigmas (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Zdenko Jurilj
Produced by Eurofilm
Coproduced by Kadar
This Is Not a Love Song (Croatia)
Directed by Nevio Marasović
Produced by Vis-a-vis produkcija
Lunatic (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Igor Šterk
Produced by A.A.C. productions
Coproduced by Švenk, Gustav Film, RTV Slovenia
What’s to Be Done (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by 15art
Sweet Sorrow (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Kosta Đorđević
Produced by Kinematografska kuća
Coproduced by Marinis media
Live-Action Series Script Pitch:
Rumpus
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Banija
Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić
Mrtvi kut
Directed by Andrej Korovljev
Žena dijete glumica
Directed by Lana Kosavac
Documentary Series Script Pitch:
Napravit ću scenu
Directed by Ivan Grgur
Pojesti
Directed by Dario Juričan
Ploveći mostovi
Directed by Silva Ćapin