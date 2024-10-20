20-10-2024

Zagreb Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

By
    Zagreb Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup credit: Zagreb Film Festival

    ZAGREB: Zagreb Film Festival (4 – 10 November 2024) will showcase 10 feature films in its main programme, of which nine competing for the festival’s top honour, the Golden Pram.

    Pedro Almodóvar’s 2024 Golden Lion award winner The Room Next Door was included in the Main Programme, but it will screen out of competition.

    The short film competition will feature 10 entries, complemented by another 10 films in the national Checkers competition.

    Notably, the Zagreb Film Festival has joined the European Film Academy Short Film Network, and one short film selected by this year's jury will now be eligible for nomination for the prestigious EFA award.

    Main Programme: Feature Films:

    A Real Pain (USA, Poland)
    Directed by Jesse Eisenberg
    Produced by Topic Studios
    Coproduced by Fruit Tree, Rego Park, Extreme Emotions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
    Directed by Bruno Anković
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Pakt Media
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Drowning Dry / Sesės (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
    Produced by Afterschool production
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, Latvian broadcaster

    Happy Holidays / ينعاد عليكو (Palestine, Germany, France, Italy, Qatar)
    Directed by Scandar Copti

    How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies /  หลานม่า (Thailand)
    Directed by Pat Boonnitipat

    Julie Keeps Quiet / Julie zwijgt (Belgium, Sweden)
    Directed by Leonardo Van Dijl

    That’s It for Today / Zadanas toliko (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Marko Đorđević
    Produced by Altertise
    Coproduced by Stiglitz Production, Cinerent, Digital Golden
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska

    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia (Romania)
    Coproduced by the Romanian National Television (tvr.ro), All Inclusive Films (Serbia)
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, CNC, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Istituto Rumeno di Cultura e Ricerca Umanistica di Venezia, DACIN SARA, UCIN, Film Center Serbia

    Wild Diamond / Diamant brut (France)
    Directed by Agathe Riedinger

    The Room Next Door (Spain) Out of competition
    Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from Milena Zajović

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Josip Lukić Shoots Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar Drama Mom’s Alive Today