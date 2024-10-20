Zagreb Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

ZAGREB: Zagreb Film Festival (4 – 10 November 2024) will showcase 10 feature films in its main programme, of which nine competing for the festival’s top honour, the Golden Pram.

Pedro Almodóvar’s 2024 Golden Lion award winner The Room Next Door was included in the Main Programme, but it will screen out of competition.

The short film competition will feature 10 entries, complemented by another 10 films in the national Checkers competition.

Notably, the Zagreb Film Festival has joined the European Film Academy Short Film Network, and one short film selected by this year's jury will now be eligible for nomination for the prestigious EFA award.

Main Programme: Feature Films:

A Real Pain (USA, Poland)

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg

Produced by Topic Studios

Coproduced by Fruit Tree, Rego Park, Extreme Emotions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Pakt Media

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Drowning Dry / Sesės (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by Afterschool production

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, Latvian broadcaster

Happy Holidays / ينعاد عليكو (Palestine, Germany, France, Italy, Qatar)

Directed by Scandar Copti

How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies / หลานม่า (Thailand)

Directed by Pat Boonnitipat

Julie Keeps Quiet / Julie zwijgt (Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Leonardo Van Dijl

That’s It for Today / Zadanas toliko (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Altertise

Coproduced by Stiglitz Production, Cinerent, Digital Golden

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia (Romania)

Coproduced by the Romanian National Television (tvr.ro), All Inclusive Films (Serbia)

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, CNC, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Istituto Rumeno di Cultura e Ricerca Umanistica di Venezia, DACIN SARA, UCIN, Film Center Serbia

Wild Diamond / Diamant brut (France)

Directed by Agathe Riedinger

The Room Next Door (Spain) Out of competition

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar