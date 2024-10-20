Zagreb Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

Pedro Almodóvar’s 2024 Golden Lion award winner The Room Next Door was included in the Main Programme, but it will screen out of competition.
The short film competition will feature 10 entries, complemented by another 10 films in the national Checkers competition.
Notably, the Zagreb Film Festival has joined the European Film Academy Short Film Network, and one short film selected by this year's jury will now be eligible for nomination for the prestigious EFA award.
Main Programme: Feature Films:
A Real Pain (USA, Poland)
Directed by Jesse Eisenberg
Produced by Topic Studios
Coproduced by Fruit Tree, Rego Park, Extreme Emotions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
Directed by Bruno Anković
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Pakt Media
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Drowning Dry / Sesės (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by Afterschool production
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, Latvian broadcaster
Happy Holidays / ينعاد عليكو (Palestine, Germany, France, Italy, Qatar)
Directed by Scandar Copti
How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies / หลานม่า (Thailand)
Directed by Pat Boonnitipat
Julie Keeps Quiet / Julie zwijgt (Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Leonardo Van Dijl
That’s It for Today / Zadanas toliko (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
Produced by Altertise
Coproduced by Stiglitz Production, Cinerent, Digital Golden
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia (Romania)
Coproduced by the Romanian National Television (tvr.ro), All Inclusive Films (Serbia)
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, CNC, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Istituto Rumeno di Cultura e Ricerca Umanistica di Venezia, DACIN SARA, UCIN, Film Center Serbia
Wild Diamond / Diamant brut (France)
Directed by Agathe Riedinger
The Room Next Door (Spain) Out of competition
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar