FESTIVALS: The Staffroom Wins Five Awards at Pula Film Festival 2022

PULA: Sonja Tarokić’s The Staffroom / Zbornica won five Golden Arenas including the awards for best film and best director in the national competition at the 69th Pula Film Festival , which closed with an award-giving ceremony on 23 July 2022.

In the international competition, the Croatian production company 4film won most prizes, including two prizes for the best film of which one issued by the jury and the other by film critics.

In total, 10 national and 11 international films were competing in Croatia’s central national film festival that lasted from 16 to 24 July 2022.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

AWARDS OF THE CROATIAN PROGRAMME JURY:

Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film:

The Staffroom (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by KinoElektron

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Director:

Sonja Tarokić for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)

Golden Arena for Best Screenplay:

David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić for The Uncle (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Golden Arena for Best Actress:

Lana Barić for The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)

Directed by Arsen Oremović

Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Actor:

Stojan Matavulj for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress:

Nives Ivanković for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor:

Ljubo Zečević for Even Pigs Go to Heaven (Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Goran Dukić

Produced by Švenk

Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Breza Award for Best Debutant:

Screenwriter/director Nina Violić for Kick and Scream (Croatia)

Produced by Spiritus Movens

Coproduced by Terminal 3, MP filmska produkcija, Propeler film, Zagreb film, Antitalent

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:

Stanko Herceg for High on Life (Croatia)

Directed by Radislav Jovanov

Produced by FADE IN

Coproduced by Propeler film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Editing:

Borna Buljević for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:

Frano Homen for High on Life (Croatia)

Directed by Radislav Jovanov

Golden Arena for Best Make-Up:

Ana Bulajić Črček for Illyricvum (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/Pro.ba

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:

Ana Savić Gecan for The Uncle (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

AWARDS OF THE INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMME JURY:

Golden Arena for Best Film:

Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Emin Alper

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film, MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Emin Alper

Special Mention:

Director Maksym Nakonechnyi for Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Golden Arena for Best Croatian Contribution to a Minority Coproduction:

Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov for How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Radivoje Andrić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

AWARDS OF THE CRITICS JURY:

Best Film in the Croatian Programme:

The Staffroom (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Best Film in the International Programme:

Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Emin Alper

AUDIENCE AWARD:

How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)

Directed by Radivoje Andrić