FESTIVALS: The Staffroom Wins Five Awards at Pula Film Festival 2022

In the international competition, the Croatian production company 4film won most prizes, including two prizes for the best film of which one issued by the jury and the other by film critics.
In total, 10 national and 11 international films were competing in Croatia’s central national film festival that lasted from 16 to 24 July 2022.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
AWARDS OF THE CROATIAN PROGRAMME JURY:
Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film:
The Staffroom (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by KinoElektron
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Director:
Sonja Tarokić for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)
Golden Arena for Best Screenplay:
David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić for The Uncle (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Sense Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Golden Arena for Best Actress:
Lana Barić for The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)
Directed by Arsen Oremović
Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Actor:
Stojan Matavulj for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress:
Nives Ivanković for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor:
Ljubo Zečević for Even Pigs Go to Heaven (Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Goran Dukić
Produced by Švenk
Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Breza Award for Best Debutant:
Screenwriter/director Nina Violić for Kick and Scream (Croatia)
Produced by Spiritus Movens
Coproduced by Terminal 3, MP filmska produkcija, Propeler film, Zagreb film, Antitalent
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:
Stanko Herceg for High on Life (Croatia)
Directed by Radislav Jovanov
Produced by FADE IN
Coproduced by Propeler film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Editing:
Borna Buljević for The Staffroom (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:
Frano Homen for High on Life (Croatia)
Directed by Radislav Jovanov
Golden Arena for Best Make-Up:
Ana Bulajić Črček for Illyricvum (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/Pro.ba
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:
Ana Savić Gecan for The Uncle (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
AWARDS OF THE INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMME JURY:
Golden Arena for Best Film:
Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Emin Alper
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film, MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Emin Alper
Special Mention:
Director Maksym Nakonechnyi for Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Golden Arena for Best Croatian Contribution to a Minority Coproduction:
Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov for How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network
AWARDS OF THE CRITICS JURY:
Best Film in the Croatian Programme:
The Staffroom (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Best Film in the International Programme:
Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Emin Alper
AUDIENCE AWARD:
How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić