PRODUCTION: Josip Lukić Shoots Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar Drama Mom’s Alive Today

SPLIT: Croatian actor Josip Lukić is currently in production with his directorial debut feature Mom’s Alive Today / Danas je mama živa!. The film is a Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar joint, supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia .

Jakov, a millennial who can’t secure a normal life for himself and lives in an omnipresent crisis, returns to his hometown to take care of his mother who’s suffering from a schizoaffective disorder. Their bond is strong, deep and gentle, but pathological above all else. Jakov’s unbreakable connection to his mother prevents him from maturing and gaining control of his own life, and in turn leads him to his own breaking point.

The main characters are played by Josip Lukić himself alongside Ksenija Marinković, and the cast includes Tihana Lazović, Snježana Sinovčić, Marija Škaričić, Ivana Roščić, Nikša Butijer and Stojan Matavulj.

The film is produced by Croatia’s Dinaridi Film and coproduced by Serbia’s Non-Aligned Films and Kosovo’s Mobius.

“The budget is very small, even by the terms of our region, so we are extremely happy that we managed to bring it to the filming stage with our coproducers. Since it is a powerful personal story of director Josip Lukić, the entire cast and crew is united in helping him realise his vision, and if the film reaches festivals and audiences, even better”, producer Tena Gojić said for FNE.

The project was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre with the amount of 428,700 EUR, Film Center Serbia with 49,000 EUR and the Kosovo Film Center with 40,000 EUR, with additional funding secured from the City of Split.

Filming began on 17 September 2024 and will last for a total of 24 days, in locations around the city of Split, which is the native town of Josip Lukić.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Tena Gojić:

Coproducers:

Non-Aligned Films (Serbia)

Mobius (Kosovo)

Credits:

Director: Josip Lukić

Scriptwriter: Josip Lukić

DoP: Miloš Jaćimović

Production designer: Dragana Baćović

Cast: Josip Lukić, Ksenija Marinković, Tihana Lazović, Snježana Sinovčić, Marija Škaričić, Ivana Roščić, Nikša Butijer, Stojan Matavulj