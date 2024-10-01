PRODUCTION: Daniel Kušan’s Bumblebee’s Flight Takes Off

ZLARIN: The Croatian island of Zlarin and the nearby Blitvenica lighthouse have become the backdrop for Bumblebee’s Flight / Bumbarov let , a children’s adventure film directed by Daniel Kušan. The film is produced by Croatia’s Interfilm in coproduction with Serbia’s Zillion Film and North Macedonia’s Krug Film.

The story centres on a group of children, led by a boy nicknamed Bumblebee, who embark on a mission to rescue a young boy, Chiku, from human traffickers. Adapted from Croatian author Maja Gluščević’s novel Mysterious Lighthouse, the film promises excitement and heartwarming adventure.

Ivan Turković-Krnjak and Marko Hrenović penned the script, and the main cast consists of Jozo Mornar, Franko Bručić, Luna Vrućinić Perić and Cvita Lakoš.

“I’ve been developing this project since 2011, initially with Antonio Nuić, and later with Daniel Kušan, who already proved his talent with the beloved children’s film Koko and the Ghosts, produced by Kinorama. We’ve adapted the story to fit the new director’s vision, and I’m thrilled to finally see it come to life,” producer Ivan Maloča from Interfilm told FNE.

With a total budget of approximately 1 m EUR, the project received 4,000 EUR in script development support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre in 2017, followed by a grant of 664,000 EUR for production in 2020. Additional support was also secured from the Croatian Radiotelevision.

The production is set for 25 to 26 days of filming, with the premiere anticipated in 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Interfilm (Croatia)

Ivan Maloča: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Zillion Film (Serbia)

Krug Film (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Daniel Kušan

Scriptwriters: Ivan Turković-Krnjak, Marko Hrenović

DoP: Ivan Zadro

Scenographer: Ivan Veljača

Costume designer: Emina Kušan

Cast: Jozo Mornar, Franko Bručić, Luna Vrućinić Perić, Cvita Lakoš, Ema Barišić, Marta Blinja, Jibril Kai Budimir, Stjepan Perić, Anica Lazić, Mijo Kevo, Frano Mašković, Martina Stjepanović Meter, Lovre Kondža, Mijo Jurišić, Lucija Alfier, Jakov Bilić