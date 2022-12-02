FESTIVALS: Network of Festivals in Adriatic Region Launches First Winter Edition

The joint online event will take place 10 to 18 December 2022, and it will present four films from the region on the online platform ondemand.kinomeetingpoint.ba

The selected films include I Am Frank directed by Metod Pevec and produced by Slovenia’s Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Serbia’s Backroom Production and Macedonia’s Trice Films and Small Moves Films, Assimetry directed by Maša Nešković and produced by Serbia’s This and That Productions in coproduction with Slovenia’s Korektif and Italy’s Nightswim, Father directed by Srdan Golubović and produced by Serbia’s Baš Čelik, France’s ASAP Films, Germany’s Neue Mediopolis, Croatia’s Propeler Film, Slovenia’s Vertigo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s scca/Pro.Ba, in coproduction with ZDF Arte and Arte France, and God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska and produced by Macedonia’s Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production, Belgium’s Entre Chien et Loup, Slovenia’s Vertigo, Croatia’s Spiritus Movens and France’s Deuxième Ligne Films.

"We designed the winter edition with the desire to contribute to the reach of several important films with the help of a platform that unites the audiences of five large regional festivals, especially in the winter, when we spend more time in front of the screen in the warmth of our homes. We are talking about films whose distribution cycle coincided somewhat or completely with the pandemic and therefore did not get the opportunity to gain the regional audience to the extent they deserve it," said the organisers.

The films will be available free of charge to the public in the territories of the member countries of the Network.