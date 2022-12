ZAGREB: More than 40 titles will be screened in 25 independent cinemas across Croatia during the 10th edition of the Marathon of Short Films, which will be held 14 - 22 December 2022, organised by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ).

The 42 films include Croatian and European films for adults and children, and even for children aged 4+.

The Marathon of Short Films is inspired by the Shortest Day created in France in 2012, and it is organised by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre in cooperation with the cinemas.