FNE Film Meets Games: UK Publisher Jagex Acquires Croatia's Gamepires

ZAGREB: The UK-based developer and publisher of community-driven games Jagex announced the acquisition of Gamepires , a highly successful Croatian game development studio, which is best known for its open world survival game SCUM.

Founded in 2010 and employing over 50 people, Gamepires is an independent developer based in Zagreb. They launched SCUM to great critical and community success in 2018, with over 3 million copies sold and a consistent place in Steam’s Top 100 most played games. Prior to SCUM, they released the Gas Guzzlers Extreme game series, which was rated 89% positive score on Steam and won “Best Racing Game” for 2013.

“We believe in the vision of Gamepires’ talented team who've built an impressive open world survival game, cultivated a highly engaged community and grown a strong profitable business. With our backing and the support of our Jagex Partners publishing team, together we will make SCUM an even greater global success”, said Phil Mansell, Jagex CEO.

Jagex employs more than 450 people at its Cambridge headquarters, and is expected to support the further development and release of SCUM as a multi-platform game. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.